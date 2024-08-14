Where iconic models are concerned, nobody embodies the role quite like Naomi Campbell. Fittingly, the dynamic supermodel, advocate, and actress is the cover star of Harper’s Bazaar‘s 2024 ICONS Issue.

Campbell’s front and center for the—dare we say it—iconic moment, posing for photographer Malick Bodian’s lens before the Paris cityscape. Her outfit for the occasion? A white Alaïa halter top and pants—nodding to her close relationship with the late Azzedine Alaïa—paired with gleaming Bulgari jewelry and Le Monde Béryl kitten heels, styled by Carlos Nazario. Her feature interview with Lynette Nylander is equally dynamic, highlighting her role as a boundary breaker in fashion—and how she’s paved the way for rising generations to enter the modeling industry.

“I want them to have control of their image,” Campbell said. “I want them to know that they are a part of something as well. Not just being hired for a job. That they have a story and a journey to share. Everything goes so quickly in our business. I love that in my time, we had real relationships with the designers. It wasn’t just when we were doing shows; we visited each other, we cared, because sometimes it’s kind of lonely. There were many lonely times, but we held each other up. I want to do the same.”

The supermodel’s interview covers her monumental exhibit “Naomi: In Fashion” at The Victoria & Albert Museum in London, dedicated to her iconic runway moments and career as one of the world’s greatest Black fashion models.

“People think that you want to be the only one, but it’s not necessarily so,” Campbell said. “I didn’t like being the first in a lot of things. … That’s why I wanted to celebrate us in the exhibition—Naomi Sims, Beverly Johnson, Iman, Bethann Hardison, Veronica Webb, Karen Alexander—because they were also before me.”

One of the greatest roles Campbell’s taken on, in addition to model and advocate, is mother. She is the parent of two young children, which she counts as her most important position of all.

“It’s the biggest joy,” she said. “The biggest blessing is to have these two innocent, beautiful souls and for me to be able to be their mother. I learn a lot each day. They’re good kids. I definitely don’t take them from New York to London for a two-day shoot. That’s too much, but my kids love to travel. They must have known!”

Though Campbell fronts this year’s ICONS cover, Harper’s Bazaar’s 11th issue with the theme also spotlights a variety of talents across entertainment, film, music, advocacy, and more. This year’s portfolio, photographed by Théo de Gueltzl, features Chaka Khan, Amy Sherald, Willem Dafoe, Chelsea Clinton, Jon M. Chu, and Naomi Ackie. Together, this group makes up the 2024 “The Vanguards” theme, inspired by being a leader at the forefront of culture—and changing it for the better.

You can discover this year’s full Harper’s Bazaar ICONS portfolio now on HarpersBazaar.com.

All images: Malick Bodian/Courtesy of Harper’s Bazaar

