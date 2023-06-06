Is it an end of an era for Gabriela Hearst at Chloé?

Sources say that Gabriela Hearst is to show her final collection for Chloé at Paris Fashion Week this fall. Under Hearst’s guidance over the last three years, Chloé became the first luxury brand to receive B-Corp certification; just one highlight in its impressive sustainability mission, and sales have grown towards the $1 billion mark thanks in particular to the success of omnipresent products like the Woody tote and knitted Nama sneaker. According to reports, the decision is mutual, as the designer wishes to focus on her successful namesake luxury brand, which received investment from LVMH Ventures a few years ago. Chloé has not yet confirmed the news, although yesterday the maison announced that it would team up with Angelina Jolie on her new purpose-driven, eco-conscious fashion venture Atelier Jolie. The partnership will see Hearst and Jolie co-create a capsule collection of eveningwear and ready-to-wear pieces inspired by the actress’ style, all made from lower-impact materials while showcasing the work of artisans from a Fair Trade enterprise. As the press release confirms that this collection will “incorporate [more] lower-impact materials than any previous [Chloé] collection,” it’s believed that this might be one of Hearst’s swan songs before departing the brand. No dates for the collection reveal have been announced yet. Watch this space!

Rosie Huntington Whiteley’s Rose Inc collaborates with Hunza G

Brits unite! RHW’s clean beauty brand Rose Inc has teamed up with cult-status swimwear line Hunza G for a chic summer collab. Now under the direction of Georgiana Huddart, the brand has long-since been famous for its signature crinkly material which magically fits everybody—and is just the type of minimalist but luxe summer wardrobe essential that we’ve seen style star Huntington Whiteley rocking herself numerous times. Revealed today, the limited-edition Hunza G x Rose Inc. collection features nine flattering ‘one size fit’ one-piece and bikini styles in a pretty palette of coral, nude, and rosewood reds—inspired by shades intrinsic to the beauty brand. The collection, which is all priced at $225, also coincides with the launch of the Rose Inc Summer ’23 collection, including the Solar Power Luminous SPF 30 Serum and the new Lip Cream Weightless Matte Color collection. Mwah, mwah—get it here.

Kendall Jenner features in FWRD’s Summer 2023 campaign

We’ll have what she’s having—in this case: Kendall Jenner’s fire-emoji-worthy summer shopping list. As is tradition each season since she joined FWRD as creative director in September 2021, the supermodel teamed up with photographer Yulia Gorbachenko and stylist Malina Joseph Gilchrist for a new season campaign highlighting many of her faves. As well as celebrating the new Jenner campaign and edit, the luxury e-tailer is also cutting the ribbon on its first-ever pop up shop, coming to Melrose Avenue this Friday. From Kenny’s go-to swimwear by Jean Paul Gaultier, The Attico, and Di Petsa to flirty wedding guest dresses by the likes of Acne, KNWLS, and Siedres, find it all there from 6/9, or online right now.

ICYMI! Gigi Hadid stars in Miu Miu’s latest campaign—unveiling the Arcadie bag

Gigi Hadid is showing off Miu Miu’s arm candy of the season in a new Steven Meisel-lensed campaign. The portrait series reveals the new Arcadie bag while the supermodel, with a makeover thanks to choppy bangs and a long bob, also wears the brand’s most famous pieces such as ballet flats, the Wander bag, and that belted micro mini skirt. Meisel drew inspiration from the acclaimed American artist Margaret Keane for these shots, while stylist Lotta Volkova highlighted the aforementioned new leather handbag which comes in textured leather and a boxy silhouette.

