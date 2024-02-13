NYFW: Out & About With Mejuri x Ganni, Dodiee, PatBo, And Alexandre Birman

Ain’t no party like a PatBo party

The Saturday night of NYFW brought every influencer and young hot thing down to Surrogate’s Court for PatBo’s immersive runway experience. Not just any collection reveal, the bash brought together a mini recital with dancers from the Joffrey School of Ballet, electric violinists, a balloon and confetti drop, a DJ set by Nikki Kynard, and a catwalk. Surely you’ve seen it all on Instagram, judging by the hundreds of starlets in attendance. Among the crowd, joining designer Patricia Bonaldi, we spotted Elizabeth Gillies, Jeannie Mai, Sophie Hawley-Weld of Sofi Tukker, Lexi Wood, Mary Lawless Lee, Jessel Taank, Afiya Bennett, Arianna Margulis, Tenicka Boyd, Ashley James, Serena Goh, Amy Lefevre, Gezelle Renee, Campbell Puckett,

Eva Gutowski, Jenee Naylor, McKaelyn and McKinley Guidry, Cami Tellez, Deja Foxx, Sharina Gutierrez, Nasteha and Nuni Yusuf, and maaaaany more.

Images: BFA

Maude Apatow hosted a cocktail to celebrate Mejuri x GANNI’s new collab

Actress Mauda Apatow was joined by tastemakers, editors, and influencers galore at the ever-chic Holiday Bar in the West Village to nod to Mejuri and GANNI’s forthcoming collaboration. One could barely move amongst the white banquettes without bumping into a notable #GanniGirl you’ve likely stalked on Instagram. The co-designed line from the Danish fashion brand and the jewelry company was almost two years in the making, and it’s finally debuting on February 26, nodding to friendship, connection, and luck (hence those cute clovers!). Among the room enjoying some pre-Super Bowl bevs, snapping poloroids, and scarfing down curly fries before their next NYFW show were Iris Apatow, Tommy Dorfman, Beanie Feldstein, AnnaSophia Robb, Auli’i Cravalho, Ava Phillippe, Josie Totah, Maya Stepper, Reign Judge, and Richie Shazam, among many others.

Images: BFA

Dodiee and Liana Satenstein host a get together at Jac’s on Bond

Liana Sateinstein had her famous sparkly mic out in force on Sunday evening at Jac’s on Bond in Noho, where she quizzed models and industry insiders on their Dodiee looks and more. Dresses, sets, and separates from the brand, which marries shapewear and knitwear and is the brainchild of designer Elisa Dahan, were the perfect type of pieces to slip into for a celebratory cocktail after a long weekend of show-going. The event brought out the likes of Ava Phillippe, Krysta Rodriguez, Anna Van Patten, Alexina Graham, Ajani Russel, Anita Jane, Alana Zimmer, Daria Strokous, Jessie Li,

Keke Lindgard, Lauren Searle, Madhulika Sharma, Palak Gupta, Pania Rose, Veronica Webb, Solange Franklin, Alexis Badiyi

Eny Lee Parker, Maayan Zilbermann, Noot Seear, Racquel Chevremont, Tara Thomas, and Woldy Reyes. Chic!

Images: Zev Starr-Tambor

Alexandre Birman kicked off NYFW with a chic gathering

Brazilian footwear designer to the stars, Alexandre Birman, heralded in the arrival of NYFW on an elegant note by inviting friends of the brand to Baretto New York at the plush Fasano eatery. Guests gathered to share delicious bites from the restaurant and enjoy music from the widely-known Bossa Nova icon, Bebel Gilberto. Notable attendees included Olivia Palermo, Fern Mallis, Jelena Weir, Alina Baikova, Jeanne Grey, Monroe Steele, Noa Fisher, Samantha Angelo, Nastya Swan, and many more.

Images: Caroline Fiss

