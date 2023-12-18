It’s the most wonderful time of the year…..for dressing up! Ahead of the last holiday parties, family gatherings, and catchups with friends of 2023, we called up stylist to the stars Mimi Cuttrell for some ideas on what to wear for all occasions. Cuttrell has made shopping for a standout look easier than ever, too, thanks to her new edit of 25 pieces of clothing, accessories, and footwear with fashion brand Cider. Officially shoppable now, you can find all of her stylist-approved staples right here.

Tell us about the edit! What’s in there, and what are some of the reasonings for the selection?

My edit includes some beautiful skirt set options, fun layering pieces for the colder weather, as well as simple festive looks. Whether you are dressing up for the party season or are in need of a more cosy look, I think my edit includes something for everyone.

What type of pieces do you tend to gravitate towards during the holidays?

I always gravitate to keeping looks simple and sophisticated, while also adding elements of personality and fun with color and textures. I think a long skirt that you can dress up and down is a key piece for your wardrobe this season.

What’s one party season trend or staple you’ve got your eye on?

I love the idea of a monochromatic look for the party season. Whether it is all red, black, or white outfits, I think this look is fun and eye-catching.

What have been some proud moments this year?

My personal proudest moment this year has been rescuing my two dogs, Ronny and Yogi. They have changed my life and brought me so much joy and love. I am so proud of where they are now versus how they came to me. They are so strong, happy, and healthy.

Ps. See inside our holiday party at the Cider pop-up in Soho here!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.