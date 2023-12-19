Today’s top fashion headlines…

Something Navy’s $1 deal with IHL Group

The Arielle Charnas-founded Something Navy is close to reaching a deal with IHL Group to be sold for (not a typo) $1. IHL Group — which counts Jason Wu, Aeropostale, Tahari, BCBGmaxazria and BCBG Generation in its portfolio — and boutique developer Amirian Group would assume $7.5 million in liabilities. Charnas would give control of the brand up but serve as a brand ambassador. According to WWD, she and the brand’s original investors would also each retain a 14.5 percent stake in the company.

Kristina O’Neill to head Sotheby’s Media

Former WSJ. editor in chief Kristina O’Neill will helm Sotheby’s Media. She will lead their media division and serve as editor in chief of Sotheby’s Magazine, effective January 8, 2024. Sotheby’s Media will incorporate digital, audio and video content, as well as a signature event for the magazine in the fall of 2024. Finally some positive media news!

Coach releases “The Lil Nas X Drop”

Coach has dropped “The Lil Nas X Drop,” a capsule collection featuring designs by Coach and curated by the rapper. The collection features shearling coats in pop colors, graphics inspired by concert merch, and an American varsity jacket personalized with patches with symbols from Lil Nas X’s life, like his pet cats and zodiac sign, Aries. You can check it out in stores and on Coach.com on December 26th.

Suzy Menkes for all!

Dover Street Market London has released a special edition COMME DES GARÇONS x Suzy Menkes t-shirt featuring original artwork by Darcel Disappoints, available now in-store, with a retail price of £45/$57. The legendary writer is still at it with her podcast, Creative Conversations with Suzy Menkes. She’s welcomed Giancarlo Giammetti, Maria Grazia Chiuri of Dior, Marine Serre, Michael Kors, and Natalia Vodianova to name a few.

