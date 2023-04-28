It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a splashy big budget store reopening on Fifth Avenue, but Tiffany & Co. brought New York City back to its glory days last night in Manhattan.

After years in the making, Tiffany’s finally reopened the doors to their iconic flagship store, now known as The Landmark. Guests entered through the front door to a completely renovated store, rumored to be LVMH’s largest retail investment ever. This is the first time the 10-floor store has been renovated since opening in 1940 and the updated digs incorporates custom artwork, a Basquiat featuring Tiffany’s signature color, never-before-seen jewels, and The Blue Box Cafe; a Daniel Boulud restaurant, which opens in mid-May.

While there was buzz that campaign star Beyoncé would make a surprise performance, Katy Perry instead hit the stage around 9pm with the famed Radio City Rockettes opening up for her. Perry performed a few of her hits including her very first single I Kissed a Girl, a special request from the Arnault family.

After her set, Mark Ronson spun for the crowd which included the likes of Gal Gadot, Hailey Bieber, Pharrell, Anya Taylor-Joy, Florence Pugh, Zoë Kravitz, Blake Lively, Michael B. Jordan, Tracee Ellis Ross, Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse, Aimee Song, Jacob Elordi, J. Balvin, Jeff Koons, Marc Jacobs, Athena Calderone, Gayle King, Phoebe Tonkin, Felix Mallard, Kate Bock, Tiffany Haddish, Mark Wahlberg, and Mayor Eric Adams. Guests all headed home with special candles from Tiffany’s in one of their iconic robin’s-egg blue boxes.

Tiffany & Co. is open to the public now.

Photos: BFA/Getty Images

