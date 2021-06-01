Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Katy Perry covers L’Officiel‘s Summer 2021 issue

Change is in the air for Katy Perry! The legendary pop singer and American Idol judge is the latest covergirl for L’Officiel, fronting the magazine’s Summer 2021 issue. In conversation with pop culture commentator Evan Ross Katz, Perry discusses her upcoming music, Las Vegas residency, and taking a break during lockdown. She also talks about her newest journey: mothering her daughter, Daisy, whom she gave birth to last August. “When you have a child, you have someone who looks at you and doesn’t know anything on your resume, doesn’t know anything about your bank account, doesn’t know anything, doesn’t care, and just loves you. Unconditional love. It’s just…everything I think I was looking for,” says Perry.

Dior’s “Dioriviera” pop-up opens in Rosewood Miramar Beach

Dior has arrived in Montecito! The brand’s latest Dioriviera pop-up has just opened at the luxury Rosewood Miramar Beach property in the Californian town. Taking over the resort’s garden suites (including a branded bocce court and pool), the boutique features the house’s signature “toile de Jouy” print—this time in punchy neon pink and chartreuse across its walls. The pop-up brings together ready to wear and accessories, not to mention hammocks, lounge chairs, and surfboards. Talk about surfing in style! You can visit the boutique from now until September 6.

Kate Spade taps New York performers for Summer 2021 campaign

Let Kate Spade put a smile on your face! Choreographed by Dylan Pearce and featuring Ines Nassara’s cover of Judy Garland’s “Get Happy,” the vibrant video features a cast dancing from the streets to Washington Square Park, all while wearing the brand’s new Summer 2021 collection. Kate Spade’s also made a $100k donation to The National Council for Mental Wellbeing to develop a mental health resource program for NYC’s arts community. In addition, Todrick Hall and Kelli Erdmann have partnered with the brand to create a new TikTok dance challenge, encouraging fans to express joy and optimism this season. Watch it for yourself, below!

Malala Yousafzai covers British Vogue’s July 2021 issue

British Vogue‘s July cover star is breaking new ground: Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist Malala Yousafzai is fronting the magazine’s latest issue. In an interview with journalist Sirin Kale, Malala discusses her activism for girls’ education, as well as the meaning behind wearing headscarves, her time studying at Oxford, and what her post-grad future holds. For the accompanying portraits and cover photographed by Nick Knight, the renowned activist wears Gabriela Hearst, Michael Kors, and Stella McCartney. You can pick up a copy of the issue when it hits newsstands this Friday.

Valentino partners with Matthew Stone to showcase NFT artworks in SoHo

Valentino’s going digital with its latest installation! The Italian house has tapped artist Matthew Stone for its latest Valentino Episode pop-up in Soho. Pierpaolo Piccioli’s fascination with the arts has led to the collaboration with Stone, whose digital animated paintings will be shown as NFT (non-fungible tokens) artworks for an in-store installation. Stone’s works will also be displayed in virtual Valentino Insights rooms for the project’s second phase, starting tomorrow. You can catch the installation at 135 Spring Street until Friday June 4.

Mango’s sunny new seasonal campaign is here

The weather might not look like it on the East Coast right now, but summer has indeed arrived. And so, let Mango’s new The Sun Is Everywhere campaign be the vitamin D influx you need in the meantime. The images, lensed by Eddie Wrey, are inspired by the soul of 1970s Ibiza (yes, please!) and the feeling of freedom—which comes through in the likes of floral bucket hats, tie dye, psychedelic prints, and crochet gilets. Starring some of our model favorites—Louise Follain, Mélodie Vaxelaire, Mukasa Kakonge, Klara Kristin, Jill Kortleve, and Alberto Perazzolo—it’s enough to tide us over until the mercury really does decide to rise in NYC.

Skincare influencer Hyram Yarbro to launch brand with The Inkey List

If you didn’t know influencer Hyram Yarbro for his viral skincare videos on TikTok and YouTube, you’re about to see him a lot more, at Sephora stores nationwide. Yarbro has partnered with The Inkey List to develop his own skincare brand, Selfless by Hyram, which he announced this week on his YouTube channel. Aiming to ignite social change, the influencer has chosen to launch the brand with a charitable spin: all product purchases will benefit the Rainforest Trust and Thirst Project, which respectively protect tropical forests and bring clean drinking water to impoverished communities worldwide. While you’ll have to wait until June 24 to shop Selfless at Sephora, you can watch Yarbro’s announcement video below.

