LuisaViaRoma Launches LVR Magazine with Katy Perry Covering

Global luxury site, LuisaViaRoma, launches their first-ever magazine, LVR Magazine, today with Katy Perry on cover duties. The cover, shot by Derek Kettela, was shot in Capri, Italy when Perry was there to perform at the Unicef gala this summer. She was styled by Kate Davidson Hudson wearing several looks for Fall available on the platform. Inside the Fireworks singer dishes on life with Orlando Bloom, motherhood, and her upcoming Vegas residency.

“By way of introduction, LVR Magazine is a universe unto itself,” says Kate Davidson Hudson, editor-In-chief of LVR of the new launch. “This new storytelling experience is designed to bring our readers personalized content with which to engage, to customize and inspire. For our first issue, I can think of few people who embody the force to empower more than Katy Perry.”

The issue also features the debut of the LVR logo. Brendan Murphy, world renowned contemporary artist known for his iconic Boonji Spaceman series, was tapped to create the custom logo.

“Imparting a similarly profound meaning into our first issue is a one-off logo custom designed by contemporary art sensation Brendan Murphy,” said Davidson Hudson. “Charged with the energy and dynamism of fashion, art and living that we endeavor to chronicle in LVR, Murphy’s signature formulas inscribed within our logo tell the story of now and then, as a representation of all that will be born from the LVR experience. We are so honored to have his artistic vision as part of this issue.”

