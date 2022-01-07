Katy Perry’s New Venture, Getting Sporty With Dior, Fendi Complete Roman Restoration, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Style stakes are high at Euphoria premiere

Does Euphoria have the best dressed cast on television? Judging by the premiere of the season 2 pilot in LA last night, we’re going to go ahead and say yes. First up, Zendaya opted for a vintage Valentino number: a figure-hugging scallop-edged strapless dress featuring black and white stripes, previously worn by Linda Evangelista on the Spring 1992 runway. Co-star Sydney Sweeney’s image quickly circulated on social media, winning over critics and fans alike in her custom sparkly Miu Miu two-piece and on-trend opera gloves to match. Meanwhile Hunter Schafer also went the custom route, in Prada, while Maude Apatow opted for a chainmail and feathered look by Saint Laurent and Alexa Demie flew the flag for Balenciaga (who isn’t right now…!!!) in a black sequin number.

Katy Perry launches non-alcoholic beverage

Sober curious? Katy Perry’s got you covered. The pop star’s wellness drink line, De Soi, lands today, brining French aperitif-inspired bubblies to the market (sans alcohol) in a chic and pretty matte bottle that’ll look at home on any bar cart. So, what to know? It’s low-sugar, sophisticated, and chock full of adaptogens like maca, reishi mushroom, and ashwagandha, and contains calming l-theanine. The three formulations (which are modeled after white wine, red wine, and rosé) also aim to support the immune system, boost energy, and ~ chill ~ you out. What time’s happy hour?

Dior Vibe Universe is the chicest gym wear out there

One way to get us into the gym? Athleisure that looks this good. Remember we showed you the Dior Gym…well, now you don’t need to buy a whole treadmill to get in on the buzz. Introducing the new Dior Vibe Universe capsule, and an accompanying campaign that spotlights athletes showcasing what the fashion-meets-function line was intended to do. The series stars Greek athlete Athina Koini, Somali boxer Ramla Ali, Afghan-Danish soccer player Nadia Nadim, and director of Rome Opera House Ballet/Italian prima ballerina Eleonora Abbagnato, Chinese National Team Fencer Sun Yiwen, Chinese surfer Darsea Liu, and American skateboarder Briana King in action and we’ve been quickly influenced. From bowling bags and gilded sneakers to logo-printed leggings, one-pieces, coverups, it’s giving runway in the free weight area. Shop it here.

Saks unveils its curated Wellness Shop

Is it January, or is it January? Saks is making sure its clients keep health front of mind by launching the Saks Wellness Shop. In the mood for a new year reset? Their one-stop-shop has it all, with an assortment of supplements, aromatherapy, apparel, cookbooks, tools, and beauty essentials from over 100 brands. The Fitness category makes the idea of working out even seem appealing, with everything from smart jump ropes to recovery products, while you treat yourself to a moment of Rest & Relaxation afterwards with items in that category incorporating sleep machines, therapeutic fragrances, weighted blankets, and more. There’s also a Health & Nutrition offering, and a Sexual Wellness edit—which even includes feminine care from Dr. Sturm. Treat yo’self.

Fendi’s enhancement of The Temple of Venus and Rome is complete

After 15 months of painstakingly detailed restoration, Fendi has announced that the restoration and enhancement of the Temple of Venus and Rome it carried out with Parco archeologico del Colosseo is now finito. The project saw the luxury brand donate €2.5 million to the interior and exterior restoration of the iconic ancient Roman monument; which is now being celebrated in a double-language English/Italian volume of photographs captured by Stefano Castellani during the restoration process alongside archival images. Fendi previously helped to restore and preserve the Trevi Fountain, as well as pledging to restore the fountains del Gianicolo, del Mosè, del Ninfeo del Pincio ,and del Peschiera, which started earlier this month. Brava!

Mark you cals, The M Jewelers set to open Nolita store this weekend

There’s a new treasure chest in the heart of Nolita: The M Jewelers is getting ready to open up shop on Mulberry Street this Saturday. The latest store is an ode to the inaugural retail space situated in the Diamond District, where founder Mark Shami learned the trade alongside his family. The 1,200 square foot location will feature both evergreen pieces from the brand’s offering, as well as functioning as an environment for the brand to launch and celebrate upcoming collections. Get a sneak peek below, and see you there this weekend.

