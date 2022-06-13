Daily News: Hailey Bieber’s Tiffany Campaign, Accessories Council Excellence Honorees, Jessica Chastain For Gucci, A Suitably Stylish Fashionista Wedding, And More

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Tiffany & Co. debuts campaign for the T Collection—the first to feature ambassador Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber was announced as the latest addition to the Tiffany & Co. family back in October, and today, her inaugural campaign for the luxury brand has been unveiled. As the new face of the T Collection—which includes stackable musts, new pavé diamond earrings, and oversized pendants—the supermodel, 25, was photographed in Los Angeles wearing key layering pieces from the more youthful offering. “Hailey embodies the powerful spirit of the T Collection,” Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president, product and communication, said of the influential style star. “We are excited for her to star in our new T Collection campaign.” The pieces, as modeled by Mrs. Biebs below, are available now with prices starting at an accessible $3,500. According to the brand, additional styles including an 18k rose gold ear cuff featuring pavé diamonds and hoop earrings will launch in September 2022—right in time for your NYFW ‘fits.

The Accessories Council to honor J Balvin, Moda Operandi, Josie Natori, Victor Glemaud, and more

The star-studded ACE Awards are set to return, taking place on Monday August 1. The 26th annual Accessories Council Awards honorees were announced today, with J Balvin being named Global Style Icon. Brand of the Year is Kurt Geiger London. Rimowa will receive the Brand Excellence award. Moda Operandi is Retailer of the Year. Josie Natori will be inducted into the ACE Hall of Fame. Victor Glemaud is this year’s Breakthrough honoree. Veronica Beard wins for Launch of the Year. Vera Bradley will receive the Legacy accolade. Hodinkee and LensCrafters have been named for the Visionary and Retail Innovation categories, respectively. Meanwhile, legendary costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago—most recently of And Just Like That fame—will be honored with the Influencers award. Congrats!

Gucci unveils new campaign starring Jessica Chastain

Is it an accessories news bonanza day, or is it just us? Hours after Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain hit the red carpet in petal pink Gucci at the Tony Awards yesterday evening, the red headed beauty was revealed as the lead of the brand’s High Jewelry collection. In a campaign conceived by Alessandro Michele, Chastain appears in the romantic and whimsical, travel-inspired video and image series which showcases the colorful new Hortus Deliciarum jewelry pieces. Art directed by Ezra Petronio and shot by Mert & Marcus, dare we say this psychedelic-style high fashion collector role is one of our favorites for her yet.

Tyler McCall says ‘I Do’ in Carolina Herrera Congrats are in order for Fashionista.com’s editor in chief Tyler McCall who got hitched over the weekend. Unsurprisingly, it was a suitably stylish affair for her Brooklyn nuptials, with the bride donning a Carolina Herrera white mini mini-dress with a large bow on the back, teamed with ballet pink Manolo Blahnik Hangisi mules and Saint Laurent’s cat-eye sunnies—and, of course, complimented by her groom Sam Paxton in a dove grey Thom Browne suit. The finishing touch? A photographic keepsake of the day, courtesy of fashion’s go-to image maker, Hunter Abrams. Love! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler)

