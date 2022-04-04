Daily News: SKIMS’ Icons Campaign, Kanye West Drops Out Of Coachella, Ami Taps Normani, Plus! Danielle Bernstein Launches A Credit Card…

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

SKIMS Icons campaign is here, featuring Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Heidi Klum, and Tyra Banks

Can you say, iconic? Kim Kardashian has enlisted some major fashion names to help her launch her newest SKIMS Icons campaign—Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Heidi Klum, and Tyra Banks—and showcase the brand’s Fits Everybody collection. “Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice have each played such a distinct and everlasting role in shaping the industry,” Kardashian said. “Outfitting these incredible women in our Fits Everybody underwear collection is truly a full circle moment for me.” Said underwear has been a best-seller for the company from the get go, seeing as it stretches to twice its size and is designed to mold to the body for a perfect fit. The campaign, lensed by includes a multi-city outdoor media roll-out with imagery now live in five iconic cities: Miami, Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Thebe Magugu opens AZ Factory’s “Amigos”

After Alber Elbaz launched AZ Factory only months before passing away due to COVID-19, the brand announced Amigos; a series of guest designers releasing collections. Finally, we have our first collaborator: South-African designer Thebe Magugu. Debuting his collection today, Magugu said that he sees Africa as the link between himself and the late Elbaz, who was born in Morocco. “The question I posed to myself and the design team here is, ‘What if Africa was the birthplace of couture?’ I think about that a lot. The things that make up luxury—the idea of time spent creating something, the storytelling, passing something on from generation to generation—are really the same as you find in African craft, as well,” he says. “We’re best known for our storytelling and our work with our hands.” Magugu had already designed a look for AZ Factory “Love Brings Love” tribute, but now he’s taking it a step further, composing a complete collection that will be available in stores this June.

Kanye West drops out of Coachella less than two weeks before festival

Rapper Kanye West has bowed out of Coachella as he seeks mental health treatment, as confirmed by PageSix. The billionaire mogul had reportedly been due to perform alongside Travis Scott, who’s also dipped out. The decision comes after Ye’s public online outbursts against ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and a viral Change.org petition launched by an individual under the alias “Kim Pete” who collected 50,000 signatures and slamming the organizers for giving the troubled chart-topper “any more of a platform.” Rumors are currently circulating that The Weeknd will replace the duo. Could it be?

Salvatore Ferragamo launches Cage Bag with the help of Mariacarla Boscono

New arm candy alert! Ferragamo has welcomed a new style to the family: the Cage Bag. Inspired by the famous Kimo sandal created by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1951, the new must-have accessory is the result of the combination of the heritage style research and sophisticated technical skill that have always been the signature trademarks of the Florentine house. Not only is the new bag a beauty, but it has a great launch partner too–Mariacarla Boscono! Feast your eyes on the series below…and prepare your wish list accordingly.

Tiffany & Co.’s exhibition “Vision & Virtuosity” arrives in London

Tiffany & Co. announced today it is embarking on the next chapter of its “Vision & Virtuosity” exhibition, bringing over 400 objects from the house’s archives to London’s Saatchi Gallery. “Vision & Virtuosity” takes visitors on a journey through everything from archival high jewelry designs, Tiffany’s famed window displays, and its recently acquired Empire Diamond of over 80 carats. There’s also important relics of popular culture, such as the original script from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, as well as Audrey Hepburn’s iconic Givenchy gown. Each of the exhibition’s seven chapters will explore separate themes that are central to Tiffany’s brand identity, heritage, and creative influence. Additionally, an exclusive curation of artist collaborations and limited-release items in Tiffany Blue® will be available at the gift shop: t-shirts and hoodies designed by Daniel Arsham, Tiffany & Co. x Wilson® footballs, Quartersnacks skateboards, and Mellow Gemini vases, just to name a few. The exhibition opens on June 10 and will run through August 19, with tickets available May 2, on the Tiffany & Co. website.

Capri Holdings announces that Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors will donate product to the victims of the Ukraine War

Capri Holdings Limited today has announced that it will be donating over €1 million in essential clothing (coats, sweaters and shoes) from Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors through the company’s distribution center located in Venlo, Netherlands, to aid those displaced by the ongoing war in Ukraine. To execute this initiative, Capri Holdings is utilizing the collection points created by Venlo Helps Ukraine, a local initiative organizing the collection of essential items, medical goods, non-perishable food, and more for distribution within Poland and the Ukraine border. After being transported to Warsaw at no cost by Rutilli, a transportation and logistics company that has joined the cause, the donated products will be distributed through A Shop Without Cash Registers, an organization located in Brwinów, Poland. The organization has set up a location in donated space at the Galeria Brwinów Shopping Center, where the products and clothing are displayed in a store-like environment, making it more convenient for refugees to find the items they need.

Normani is Ami’s latest muse alongside their newest bag

Ami continues to tap today’s hottest talent and now Alexandre Mattiussi, AMI’s founder and creative director, has joined forces with Normani. The American singer and dancer has becomes the brand’s latest ambassador and plays muse to its Spring Summer ’22 signature bag, L’Accordéon. Much like Normani herself, the bag seeks to be effortless, elegant, contemporary, and sophisticated. Out now, the campaign lensed by Ethan James Green (his first for the brand) shows the star looking very much like the main character in a series of black and white images outside a historical Californian movie studio. Ooh la la!

You can now get a WeWoreWhat credit card

Danielle Bernstein, founder and designer of WeWoreWhat, is partnering with fintech start-up Imprint to launch a co-branded WeWoreWhat Visa Rewards Card. Although influencers becoming designers is not a new idea in the industry, this is one of the first times a social media content creator has ventured into the world of credit. According to reports, Imprint makes money on every card swipe through fees processed by the merchant, while Bernstein will profit from a sponsored deal with Imprint to help promote the partnership and the sales of WeWoreWhat. Card members will get cash back and other perks. “In the modern-day creator economy, it’s no longer about growing your follower account, but really harnessing and engaging and further building on your current community,” Bernstein said.

Wondermind, a mental fitness platform from Selena Gomez and friends, debuts today

Keeping your brain in shape is as important as going to the gym—and now you have a place to work it out! Musician, actress, and entrepreneur Selena Gomez, alongside Mandy Teefey and Daniella Pierson, have launched the world’s first “mental fitness” ecosystem with a mission to democratize and destigmatize mental health globally via daily editorial content, insightful entertainment, and tools. Inspired by the co-founders’ own mental health journeys, Wondermind is a platform rooted in actionable healing and daily practices to implement into everyday life. It offers a community for all gender identities, races and ages, all developed in partnership with a committee of licensed professionals from diverse fields and backgrounds. Wondermind’s expert-backed methods are creative and accessible, and will include a weekly newsletter, podcast, and even products. “Every person has their own mental health journey. If we ignore them, glamorize them or hide them from the world, it doesn’t change that the journey is very real,” says Gomez. “Wondermind is extending a larger mental health conversation that began for so many during this pandemic.”

