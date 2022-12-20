Kate Moss For Marc Jacobs, Bella Hadid Goes “Aspen Blonde,” Justin Bieber Slams H&M

Kate Moss is back in the hot seat for Marc Jacobs

Some 22 years after her first campaign for Marc Jacobs—for Fall 2000—Kate Moss has reprised her role as a face of the brand once more. Moss is starring in the Resort 2022/2023 imagery, reviving her infamous electric pink hair as she shows off cult favorites like The Bucket Bag and sky-high Kiki Boots. The campaign was lensed by Harley Weir and styled by Danielle Emerson in London. As for the hair, we’re unsure if it’s here to stay, but we sure hope it is. Moss, 48, famously rocked the same hue for the Versace Spring/Summer ’99 show and the hair color was also immortalized in Juergen Tellers’ iconic ‘Young Pink Kate’ image.

Bella Hadid turns to the blonde side

Signing off an incredible year of career highs, Bella Hadid is shaking things up by going blonde. Fresh off her win for Model of the Year at The Fashion Awards, the 25-year-old supermodel enlisted hairstylist Jessica Gillin and colorist to the stars Jenna Perry for the transformation. “We have been dreaming up a lighter color for a while, but this was a ‘Let’s see how far we can go’ moment,” Perry told Vogue.co.uk, explaining how she took Hadid’s brunette locks to a pale blonde hue before creating the final look. “We’re calling this shade ‘Baby Bella’ or ‘Aspen Blonde,’” says Perry. “The color feels virgin and natural.” Gillin then added face-framing layers, long bangs, and extensions for dramatic extra length. Fittingly, Hadid just spent the weekend in the ski town, joining sis Gigi who was celebrating the opening of a pop-up for her Guest in Residence luxury cashmere brand. Aspen Blondes, assemble…

Justin Bieber is p*ssed at H&M

Justin Bieber has called H&M’s clothing that features his image “trash” and asking fans not to buy it. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the singer wrote: “I didn’t approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M… all without my permission and approval…SMH I wouldn’t buy it if I were you.” The clothing in question includes a sweater dress with a black and white picture of him and a bag with multiple photos of him. “The H&M merch they made of me is trash. Don’t buy it,” a subsequent Story posted to his 270 million fans stated. Meanwhile, H&M told PEOPLE, “As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures.” Bieber has his own merchandise for sale on his official website, and a streetwear brand launched in 2019 called Drew.

