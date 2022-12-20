AG Experiential Hosted An Intimate Dinner At LA Hotspot The Aster

AG Experiential, the experiential marketing agency founded by multi-hyphenates Gregory Dava and Ashley Campuzano, recently gathered Los Angeles’ most notable tastemakers to ring in the holidays over dinner at newly-opened members only club, The Aster. As they discovered the chic and sprawling club-meets-hotel—which also features a screening room, cabaret room, dedicated office space, and a recording studio!—guests were treated to an unforgettable evening.

Attendees who joined Dava and Campuzano included Everett Williams, Roz, Nicholas Scarpinato, Enocha Tellus, Roz Zaid, Jill Wallace, Janette Ok, Francis Lola, Pau Dictado, Kylee Campbell, and Loreen Hwang. The creators and digital entrepreneurs enjoyed wine pairings from Penfolds at the club’s rooftop restaurant, Lemon Grove, with Petals by David and Diptyque.

As the evening winded down, guests parted with an incredible gift bag including a carry-on suitcase from Paravel, candles from Diptyque, electric toothbrush from Quip, a $200 giftcard to Everlane, a complimentary facial at Vanessa Hernandez, body oil from Osea Malibu, and hair products from Eleven Australia.

See inside the evening, below!

