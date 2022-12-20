Editor’s Pick: APPARIS Ski Capsule

What: Aprés ski? You must mean APPARIS Ski. Ensure you’re the best dressed on the mountain this snow season thanks to sustainable New York-based label APPARIS, which recently unveiled its first ski-focused capsule.

Who: Known for its fun, colorful vegan and cruelty-free outerwear that has won over the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Priyanka Chopra, EmRata, and Karlie Kloss, APPARIS’ natural next step was taking on the ski category. Co-founded by French duo Amelie Brick and Lauren Nouchi who were frustrated with their experiences of working in-house and seeing unethical practices, Nouchi explains how the expensive nature of the skiwear category was also another pain point for her. “If you are familiar with skiing, you know it’s extremely expensive. I wanted to recreate this super opulent experience—a capsule of high-fashion ski styles at an affordable price point, all while remaining distinctly sustainable. As a designer, I feel a responsibility to push beyond the status quo of the industry and challenge our brand to do better,” she explained.

Why: Inspired by the Alps with a tinge of nostalgic ski styles, the inaugural collection is equally about looking the part, feeling the part, and being able to perform the part. The brand’s ‘Pluche’ faux trims are reoccurring, as are punchy shades that’ll stand out on the slopes, and sumptuous textures that’ll keep you cozy while you wind down for the evening.

Where: apparis.com

How much: from $42-$575

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.