Demi Lovato Joins Caliwater As Brand Partner

Caliwater, the all-natural cactus water super hydration beverage founded by actress Vanessa Hudgens and health mogul Oliver Trevena, is excited to welcome GRAMMY-nominated global superstar Demi Lovato to the team. Known for her dedication to health and wellness, Demi joins Caliwater as a Brand Partner, Investor and Ambassador, with a goal to inspire people everywhere to make mindful choices with the beverages they consume.

Caliwater is sourced directly from the prickly pear cactus in the Sonoran Desert and is packed with five naturally occurring electrolytes, antioxidants, and essential nutrients to support hydration, and other health benefits. Caliwater offers a delicious choice of beverage that is only half the calories and sugar compared to coconut water.

Demi Lovato has long been a champion of wellness, sharing her personal journey toward health and balance with her fans. Now, in partnership with Caliwater, Demi is bringing that passion for wellness to a broader audience, promoting healthy choices and self-care through hydration. “I have been a fan of Caliwater for a while now and I am excited to officially partner with the brand. Caliwater is a delicious way to feel good, stay hydrated, and make sure I am getting the electrolytes, antioxidants, and essential nutrients that my body needs to stay healthy,” Lovato says.

“We’re thrilled to have Demi Lovato join the Caliwater family,” said co-founder Oliver Trevena. “Herauthentic commitment to health and wellness mirrors what we stand for at Caliwater. Together, we hope to offer consumers better choices in the beverage space, whether that’s choosing a refreshing Caliwater or finding joy in a healthy lifestyle.”

The global electrolyte market is projected to reach $46.5 billion by 2028, with plant based hydration beverages accounting for $13.9 billion of that market. 75% of American adults are chronically dehydrated and more than 50% of all US kids. Solving this crisis has led to an increased interest in hydration beverages.