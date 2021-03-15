Karlie Kloss And Joshua Kushner Welcome Their First Child

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner became parents over the weekend. The supermodel welcomed their first child and shared the news with Kushner’s Instagram followers. The venture capitalist posted a photo of the baby with the sweet caption, “welcome to the world.” So far, Kloss hasn’t revealed the news to her nine million followers.

The 28-year-old confirmed she was pregnant back in November with an Instagram video of her baby bump, after weeks of speculation. According to Page Six, the couple will raise their child in their new $23.5 million Miami estate (where Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are their neighbors), having recently sold their Nolita penthouse.

The Missouri-native is the latest model to welcome a baby since lockdown began a year ago. Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Hilary Rhoda, Romee Strijd, Elsa Hosk, and Jess Hart all became new moms recently. Kloss’ fellow Midwestern Victoria Secret alum Devon Windsor also announced that she is expecting her first child.

