Devon Windsor Announces She’s Expecting Her First Child

written by Freya Drohan
Devon Windsor (Shutterstock)

Model Devon Windsor is pregnant! The Daily regular, 27, took to Instagram today to share the news with her 2.3 million followers that she’s a mama to be. It’s the first child she’s expecting with entrepreneur husband Johnny Barbara, whom she married in 2019.

Fellow catwalk stars like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Gizele Oliveira were quick to congratulate the Midwestern blond. Indeed, there’s been something of a model baby boom as of late—with the likes of Hadid, Elsa Hosk, Hilary Rhoda, and Emily Ratajkowski welcoming their firstborns, and Karlie Kloss and Romee Strijd are currently pregnant with her first children too.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor)

 

The Victoria Secret alum has been enjoying a second act with her eponymous swimwear and activewear lines. Today, news was also released that Windsor will collaborate with her sister-in-law Alexis Isais and her popular brand, ALEXIS, on a Mommy & Me swim collection launching days from now. Talk about a timely press release landing!

The Devon Windsor x ALEXIS collection will launch exclusively on devonwindsor.com and shopalexis.com with prices ranging from $80 to $165 in sizes XS-XL and 2-12 for girls. The collection is set to debut on March 15.

Congratulations to this model mama! A future generation of runway regulars awaits….

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion editor; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram @freyadro

