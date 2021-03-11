Congratulations are in order for Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear McClard! The couple welcomed their son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, on March 8. The model took to Instagram to share the first glimpse of the newborn with a sweet update today.

The 29-year-old shared her pregnancy news late last October via a Vogue digital cover—enlisting close friend Lena Dunham to create a behind the scenes bump reveal video too. Updating her 27 million followers with the news today, she described the birth as the most “surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of [her] life.”

Fellow models including Bella Hadid, Ashley Graham, Heidi Klum, Helena Christensen, Sara Sampaio, and Martha Hunt commented on the post with well wishes for the new mom and McClard, whom she married in 2018. Celebrities like Kate Bosworth, Halsey, Karrueche, and brands like Jacquemus and Kerastase also chimed in with congratulations!

Ratajkowski has taken a hiatus from modeling while pregnant, although she has shared no shortage of artfully-shot maternity shoots (by some of fashion’s favorite photographers, like Inez & Vinoodh, no less!). Her next act is to release her first book “My Body,” a collection of essays. The book is set to come out in 2022 and will touch on the themes of feminism, sexuality, men’s treatment of women and women’s rationalization for accepting that treatment. The book deal came on the back of a powerful and viral essay she wrote for New York Magazine last September about being sexually assaulted by a photographer when she was 20-years-old.

