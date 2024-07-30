Karen Elson’s glam closet sale arrives to Vestiaire Collective

If you’ve ever wanted a taste of Karen Elson‘s bohemian, glamorous style in your own wardrobe, now’s your chance! The model and musician is selling a selection of pieces from her own closet on vintage resale platform Vestiaire Collective. Her sale includes an array of dresses, handbags, and heels from a laundry list of chic brands like Gucci, Miu Miu, Alexander McQueen, Zimmermann, and more. You can shop Karen’s closet sale now on Vestiaire’s website—but pieces have already sold out, so act fast!

Rihanna teases a mysterious new Savage X Fenty project

Hold onto your hats! Rihanna‘s just teased an upcoming project for her lingerie and underwear brand Savage X Fenty, sending the Internet into a frenzy. Announced with a new Instagram Reel, the teaser finds Rih strutting through hallways, posing for cameras, and applying plenty of Fenty Beauty lip gloss. Though the new venture is unknown, all will be revealed when the project drops on August 1 on SavageXFenty.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Miu Miu’s revenue has nearly doubled in 2024

Amidst the current luxury slowdown, one brand isn’t slowing down at all: Miu Miu. The whimsical fashion label has reported retail sales doubling in the first half of 2024, according to a new report from Prada Group. From January 1 to June 30, the company reported a 93% rise in sales year-over-year for Miu Miu. The rise, per its report, is owed to the brand’s campaigns, collaborations, and initiatives including its Miu Miu Summer Reads activation. Overall, Prada Group has reported a 17% growth in year-over-year net revenues from Prada and Miu Miu combined, marking 2024 as a highly positive year so far for Miuccia Prada.

Jason Wu signs new license for handbags and more with Concept One Accessories

Jason Wu‘s getting his bag! Or bags, we should say. The beloved designer has just signed a new licensing deal for producing handbags and small leather goods with Concept One Accessories, according to Yahoo! Finance. The new venture will find Wu’s accessories in a range of department and specialty stores, with handbags retailing from $250 to $400. Though orders are now shipping for the designer’s latest wares, it’s already anticipated to grow, with a “larger line” in development for the Spring 2025 season. Watch this space!

Gap teams up for punchy collaboration with Madhappy

Gap and lifestyle brand Madhappy have teamed up with a vibrant collaboration that mixes optimism with classic American style. Launching on August 2, the limited-edition line offers 41 pieces ranging from $35 to $158, featuring various denim jeans, cozy hoodies, and accessories for men, women, and kids—complemented by a new “MAD Arch” logo inspired by Gap’s heritage and Madhappy’s mission to foster a community of optimists. A sampling of pieces can be seen in new campaign imagery, notably inspired by Gap’s 1989 “Individuals of Style” campaign. As part of the collaboration, Gap will contribute to the Madhappy Foundation, further cementing their continuous commitment to mental health and positivity. Ready to make a statement? Be sure to visit madhappy.com and gap.com when the collection launches on Friday.

Additional reporting by Moriel Mizrahi.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.