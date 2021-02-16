And just like that, it’s New York Fashion Week once again. As most designers showcase their wares digitally, we were overjoyed that Jason Wu decided to host an IRL, safe and socially-distanced physical event at Spring Studios. We caught up with the designer just before showtime to get the scoop on what’s in store…Mr. Wu’s General Store, that is!

Hi Jason! Was it an easy decision to have a physical show again this season?

The support we received last season from IMG, from the industry, and our partners was beyond overwhelming. Living through a pandemic has been really challenging for all of us, but I am so proud of the creativity I’ve seen and how the industry has really come together during this challenging time to support the fashion community. I think it is vital that New York Fashion Week is represented.

Tell us about the theme! How will it come through?

Americana is the theme! I spent a lot of last fall upstate and I love the idea of a 1950s-inspired general store. I really enjoy the merging of the worlds.

You’ll be featuring Coca Cola-themed looks on the runway, how did you translate this inspiration into a physical outfit?

Coca Cola is such an iconic American brand and I am so excited to be partnering with them. I’ve had complete access to Coca Cola’s archives and it was really fun seeing the evolution of the brand over the years. You will definitely be seeing archival Coca Cola graphics and that signature red in my collection.

What else can you tell us about the collection?

I will be showing my contemporary label Jason Wu again this season. There will be a lot of my takes on American sportswear and feature a much more relaxed vibe than what you are used to seeing from me. It is all about comfort and what I think people want to wear right now.

How did you stay creative, motivated, and inspired while designing another collection during lockdown?

Cooking has been my Pandemic savior! I remember hitting a wall this time last year when things were beginning to shut down and everything was changing daily. I started a food journal @mrwueats and doing that really allowed me to stay creative and motivated. This show feels like a full circle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Wu (@mrwueats)

Ok, back to The General Store…what’s the last thing you picked up at the corner bodega? Are you an impulse purchaser?

I love going to the Union Square farmer’s market every Saturday, so you will usually find me there. I also love this store near me called Agata & Valentina where I can get fresh, yummy produce and somehow I always end up with double the amount of things in my basket. I also never leave the store without picking up ice cream!

I know you love to cook! What pantry staples do you always have on hand?

I love making Chinese food, so my pantry is always full with Asian ingredients. Rice, soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic, chili sauce (I love the chili crisp from Fly by Jing) and ginger are my go-tos.

Are you more likely seen at the farmer’s market or WholeFoods?

Farmers market every Saturday, without fail!

What’s on the beauty moodboard this time around, will models be wearing Jason Wu Beauty?

Yes all the models will be wearing Jason Wu Beauty for sure. I am excited to collaborate with Diane Kendal on the show and I can’t wait for people to see what we come up with. Makeup is so fun!

Lastly, what do we need to know about your NYFW: The Drops offering?

I’m thrilled to be partnering with NYFW: The Shows this season to offer select items for pre-order live from the show The pieces will be available to all subscribers of nyfw.com from across the globe—make sure you check it out here!

See the full collection below:

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.