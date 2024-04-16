The Daily and Moleskine Drink and Draw at Club Cumming

How’s this for some Sunday funday? On Sunday night in the East Village, The Daily and Moleskine hosted the latest edition of Drink & Draw at Club Cumming. The monthly event hosted by artist A.E Kiernan invites our fashion friends to draw a surprise model using Moleskine notebooks while sipping away.

This week we welcomed fashion lovah Bevy Smith to make her portrait modeling debut. Smith is a staple in New York social circles and a best selling author and TV and radio host. (Check out #BEVELATIONS on SirusXM.) She’s affectionately nicknamed “Your Mutha, Auntie, Bestie” and now Model. After her time modeling on stage, Smith took time to mull over the works and awarded three lucky and talented winners gift certificates courtesy of Moleskine.

Guests who stopped by for the intimate event included Severine Keimig, Greivy, Marcus Teo, Danielle Carettoni, Sarah Son, Sourbah Sharma, Sophie Sumner, Niyo Malik , Carlos Greer, Julian Martins, Stephen Sills, Dale Hipse, Teddy Wilson, Lane Hitt, Bella Becker, Moleskine’s’ Ward Simmons, and more!

For the rest of the year, Moleskine will be sponsoring the weekly Drink & Draw every Sunday evening at Club Cumming. Click HERE for more details and we’ll see you there!

Images: Caroline Fiss

