Jeremy Scott Is Leaving Moschino

In a shock announcement, Moschino confirmed this morning that Jeremy Scott would be stepping down from his longtime role as creative director of the house. The Kansas City-native, 47, has been at the helm of the Italian luxury brand since 2013, having reignited the late Franco Moschino’s tongue-in-cheek, humorous take on high fashion with his fantastical collections.

In a media alert circulated on Monday, Massimo Ferretti, chairman of Aeffe S.p.A., said: “I am fortunate to have had the opportunity of working with the creative force that is Jeremy Scott. I would like to thank him for his ten years of commitment to Franco Moschino’s legacy House and for ushering in a distinct and joyful vision that will forever be a part of Moschino history.”

Scott’s first collection, his Fall Winter 2014 offering, instantly cemented his design approach in pop culture history—who could forget his haute takes on American staples, from the golden arches of McDonalds given a Moschino makeover to Budweiser, in a mash-up that he called “fast fashion.” Years later, he would dress his day one fan, starlet Katy Perry as a burger for the Notes on Camp-themed Met Gala after party while accompanying her in an embellished burger bomber jacket of his own. The Making The Cut judge has always said he wishes to be “the people’s designer”—routinely drawing on his Midwestern roots and his love for Americana references to add a welcome dollop of cheekiness and divisiveness to the industry.

Happy meals and junk food aside, Scott has turned his attention to everything from Beauty & the Beast and Wall Street to safari trips, 2001: Space Odyssey, Barbie, paper dolls, Marie Antoinette, and, most recently, a gothic fusion of Salvador Dali surrealism meets show girl style for his collections, ensuring some of the decade’s most memorable runway moments.

Moschino agreed today, noting “Scott has penned a fundamental chapter in the legacy of the brand with his fearless and show stopping pop-camp style and incisive humor—true to the renowned codes of the House.”

Scott, who launched his own brand in 1997, actually interned for the brand back in the mid-’90s when he was a student at Brooklyn’s Pratt Institute. The last collection presented under his namesake label was pre-pandemic, in Spring 2019. .

Of his tenure, Scott said: “These past 10 years at Moschino have been a wonderful celebration of creativity and imagination. I am so proud of the legacy I am leaving behind. I would like to thank Massimo Ferretti for the honor of leading this iconic house. I would also like to thank all my fans around the world who celebrated me, my collections, and my vision for without you none of this would be possible.”

On Instagram, the designer teased that he “can’t wait to share what’s next.” Consider us eagerly waiting on our tip toes!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.