A Deep Dive On Demna, Messika Taps Kendall Jenner & Alton Mason, JENNIE Is Chanel’s Latest Face, Rianne Van Rompaey Gets Fancy For Mango, And More!

Kendall Jenner and Alton Mason front new Messika campaign

Get in loser, we’re going to Palm Springs. Perennially chic Parisian diamond maison Messika has launched its new season campaign, starring Kendall Jenner and Alton Mason in an American Cinema-inspired scenario in the California desert. The supermodels du jour pose against vintage cars in the shots, captured by Chris Colls. This is the first act of the campaign, with two more installments set to follow later this year. The campaign serves to unveil the D-Vibes (Diamond Vibes) collection, aka an updated take on the classic diamond tennis bracelet; where discs of gold and diamonds dazzle across stacked rings, bracelets, and necklaces as seen on Jenner. Meanwhile, Alton Mason is adorned in the new XL My Move bracelet, stacked with Move Titanium bracelets and rings, and military-inspired Move GI necklace. We’ll have what they’re having!

The New Yorker’s Lauren Collins profiles Demna

Buckle up! Here’s one for your commute, or your evening on the couch: in a lengthy profile and interview with Balenciaga’s creative director Demna, writer Lauren Collins peels back the layers on one of fashion history’s most divisive designers. The long read comes after the luxury brand’s recent Paris Fashion Week outing, which was watched with extra scrutiny following mass hysteria over two widely-condemned ad campaigns in December 2022. Vowing in his show notes earlier this month that his work would focus solely on the clothes going forward, and not the desire to entertain or shock, Demna’s sentiments in the article followed suit. Addressing the aforementioned campaign, he lamented: “I didn’t see the creepy part of it. But it’s obvious now. In French, we say, ‘Je pense tellement pas au mal que je vois pas le mal.’ (I’m so not thinking about harm that I don’t see the harm.) That’s why I call it a stupid mistake.” Clarifying his road ahead, he said: “I’m very much back on the autoroute of dressmaking. But my dilemma right now is finding a balance between being about clothes but also not being too conservative or classic.” The 41-year-old Georgia-native also told Collins about how “terrified” he was to attend the Met Gala with Kim Kardashian back in September 2021, how he uses a finsta to follow “eccentric old ladies” who inspire him, and how a group chat with some of his devout fans from around the world keeps him accountable. Get into it, here.

Mango announces ‘Capsule’ formal collection for Spring Summer ’23

Sunny season soirées? Mango’s got your dress code-specific shopping list sewn up. The European high street hero has teased a look at its limited-edition garments created specifically with celebratory events like summer weddings, galas, and garden parties in mind. As per the brand, the collection will be mainly available online and will land in twice-monthly deliveries between March and September. To get everyone’s tail feathers in a ruffle, a dreamy series of portraits starring Rianne Van Rompaey shot by Drew Vickers land today, giving an idea of the occasionwear dresses, two-pieces, and jumpsuits. Garments in the collection keep quality top of mind, with 3D design and new fabric suppliers and factories enlisted. The project is a special project led by Justicia Ruano, creative director of Mango Woman, and standout moments include maxi flowers, feather bandeau tops, bridal-ready looks, and accessories including bags and shoes. Get a sense of what’s to come, below, and snap up what’s already available here.

Images: Drew Vickers

JENNIE is the new face of the Chanel 22 bag

K-pop icon JENNIE has a new gig: having been an ambassador for Chanel since 2017, JENNIE now joins Lily-Rose Depp, Margaret Qualley, and Whitney Peak as a face of the 22 bag campaign. The performer was captured on the streets of Seoul by Inez & Vinoodh, highlighting her own taste, personality, and style. (Other campaigns see talent in Los Angeles, Palm Springs, and New York.) Peep the campaign below, and keep your eyes peeled for a video on your social feeds in the coming days.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.