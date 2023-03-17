Law Roach lays it all bare with The Cut

After days of speculation and the rumor mill going into overdrive once Law Roach announced he was retiring on Monday, the power stylist sat down with The Cut’s editor in chief Lindsay Peoples to divulge everything that led to this turning point. In an emotive and eye-opening interview, the 44-year-old fashion force spoke candidly about everything from how the industry works and who it favors, to the realities of sacrificing so much of his personal life for the sake of his clients and his groundbreaking career. Buckle up, it’s a great read. Short for time? Some key moments include Roach confirming he will not style any talent for the Met Gala, how he will continue to be involved in Zendaya’s fashion endeavors, and how his next act will hopefully involve projects like podcasting or red carpet commentary, alongside a book and a new role as the creative director of a yet-to-be-announced footwear brand. Get into it here.

A year in the making, Brandon Blackwood’s debut shoe collection is here

Brandon Blackwood is no stranger to his pieces going viral, and the designer’s inaugural shoe collection looks set to do just that. Unveiled today, the six one-of-a-kind styles, all priced under $600, are at the intersection of fun and fashion. Think: intricately-detailed heels that nod to spliffs and yellow cabs, as well as sky-high chunky platforms, mules, and sultry thigh-high boots. The offering is captured in suitably haute fashion by Zhong Lin. “We wanted to add a touch of surrealism and a psychedelic nature to [the modern woman’s] journey wearing Brandon Blackwood,” the NYC-based brand said in a media alert. Feast your eyes on the campaign, and plan your buy, below:

Prada takes over the Bergdorf Goodman windows with a seasonal refresh

Fifth Avenue currently has an unmissable infusion of must-have Italian fashion, thanks to Prada’s graphic and colorful takeover of the Bergdorf Goodman windows. On display until March 21, the rainbow-hued transformation features the luxury label’s logo and an assortment of women’s and men’s product—with many menswear pieces exclusive to the world-famous retail institution for Spring Summer ’23. The windows also serve to highlight select womenswear pieces from a special-edition collection, which are presented for the first time globally. Think: cute skirts, tops, pajamas, knitwear, and the ultra-popular raffia bags now imagined in a nostalgic print…perfect for a picnic in nearby Central Park, if you ask us. head to Fifth Ave to see it in person, or peruse the selection here.

Pharrell Williams’ Black Ambition announces accelerator program & third annual prize

Calling all budding Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs: Pharrell Williams’ non-profit is back with its annual Black Ambition Prize Competition, which provides mentorship, resources, connections, and up to $3 million in funding for multiple up-and-coming innovators. Applications are open now until May 8 for founders making a difference in the worlds of consumer products and services, media and entertainment, healthcare, technology, and Web 3.0 industries. Williams has also proudly announced a HBCU pre-accelerator program. Ambition will also provide a unique Black Ambition Prize application track for HBCU students and alumni with the opportunity to win an HBCU Prize. The grand prize winner will be awarded up to $200,000, with additional teams receiving smaller prizes. (Teams must include at least one current HBCU undergraduate or graduate student, one recent alum within five years of graduation, or one former student within five years of attending the institution who is a member of the founding team to be eligible.) Participating brand partners for the Black Ambition Prize include Adidas, Lennar Foundation, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Visa Foundation, Heineken, and Chanel. Interested? Find out more here.

Melissa Joy Manning’s jewelry store broken into—again

Independent jewelry designer Melissa Joy Manning’s Brooklyn store was robbed this week—the second instance in six weeks. The thief made away with $50,000 worth of stolen goods after breaking in to the Cobble Hill boutique, and is believed to be the same individual who stole $200,000 worth of goods previously after threatening an employee at knifepoint. The designer said that she had made the decision earlier this year to shift her company’s operations from Berkeley, California to New York due to an increase in crime in the former location. The incidents are not isolated, as the NYPD states there have been at least 12 jewelry store thefts already this year. The male suspect involved is believed to be responsible for at least seven of the violent thefts, which have all occurred mid-afternoon when police presence on Court Street in Brooklyn is low. “We did everything that we were told to do. We posted the policy that you have to remove your mask to be photographed before you come into the store. We have a buzzed entry. We upgraded cameras and [security] systems. We went to having two employees in the stores,” Manning said. “We’ve invested so much money in systems and staffing to try to keep ourselves safe, but it is such a false sense of security.”

