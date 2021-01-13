Jennifer Lopez And Michael B. Jordan Star In Coach’s New ‘Coach It Forward’ Campaign

Coach enlisted its A list regulars—Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan, Jeremy Lin, Yang Zi, and Kōki—to feature in its new Spring 2021 global advertising campaign. It’s a poignant and sentimental series, as the stars are seen calling up people who have inspired and supported them along the way.

The idea of the ad campaign is to focus on the power of positivity, collective action, and the importance of everyday recognition for those who have enriched our lives. As a result, the campaign invites customers to leave a message of gratitude for someone near and dear, with the hope of creating a ripple effect of optimism. In the year of our Lord 2021, we love to see it.

The campaign, rolled out on social media and in stores today, encompasses a series of stills and short films in which the stars call on the viewer to also “Coach it Forward” by leaving a message with someone they love around the world. The mega brand, led by Stuart Vevers, also plans to host a live client Zoom event with Lopez, Jordan, and the Coach family at some stage. Stay tuned!

So, who’s involved? Lopez enlisted long-time friend, producer, and collaborator Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas (watch above!) while Jordan called on business partners and owners of Las’Lap bar Vince Bryant, Bryce Sheldon, and Scott Robert Williams.

In a release, Lopez said: “So often we are going through the day-to-day motion of life without properly taking a moment to acknowledge the people who drive change in optimism in our lives, community and the world. Coach It Forward to me means to pay it forward and to be grateful. I’m thrilled that I had this opportunity to recognize my family and my chosen family of creatives, collaborators, thinkers, doers and friends who have had such a positive impact on my life.”

“When you step back, you see that we’re all the sum of the people who have helped us along,” Jordan added. “I think of my mom and dad, my family, friends, the people I work with, and how they have all supported me and inspired me. I loved having this opportunity to lift up people who are important to me and recognize how their passion and positivity has moved my world forward.”

For more, see coach.com. Who are you gonna dial up?

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.