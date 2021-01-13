Mark Your Cals! Everything You Need To Know About Atlanta Apparel (Which Kicks Off Feb 2!)

We’ve got Georgia on our mind (!) once again as Atlanta Apparel gets set to begin its first trade show of 2021. From February 2-6, key industry players will flock to AmericasMart once again to discover what’s new, fresh, and exciting in the retail and fashion world for the seasons ahead.

On the agenda this time around: reset, rebuild, and reconnect—with a focus on virtual education, digital events, and new discoveries. Popular temporary showrooms will be back, as will the permanent exhibitors—incorporating everything from dazzling fine jewelry and contemporary must-haves to luxury baby apparel and pre-owned designer goods. (Ps. a full list of showrooms and brands is available for your perusal here!)

The new calendar of events comes after a strong turnout and successful reception in October 2020, which saw the safe and innovative hosting of seven markets. All things considered, once again, it’s going to be an immersive one-stop-shop buying experience of nearly 1,000 booths; bringing together both exciting new names with established brands in just about every category you can imagine.

According to Caron Stover, senior vice president of leasing, Apparel, buyer registrations for the upcoming February market are already at pre-pandemic levels, so don’t delay if you’re considering booking your spot.

“We set the standard for market safety when we reopened for business in June,” Stover said. “The brands and the buyers are ready to come together again, and we look forward to continuing to exceed their expectations this February.”

Safety, of course, will be front of mind too. For February 2021, the temporary exhibits will feature an updated floor plan with gracious 12-foot aisles for socially-distanced shopping and peace of mind. Atlanta Apparel will also continue its commitment to safety by following IMC’s Together Safely plan: including the required use of CDC-approved face coverings, temperature checks, contactless registration, and enhanced cleaning of the building.

There’s an abundance to talk about, so keep your eyes on The Daily in the coming fortnight as we’ll be delving into the brands to watch, trends to keep in mind, and hear the latest from Atlanta Apparel’s key figures.

In the meantime, check out the 411 on atlanta-apparel.com and follow @atlantaapparel on Instagram for chic updates.

