What To Expect From Dior's New Soho Pop-up

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan
Dior Chez Moi pop up in Soho (Francis Dzikowski)

Ever wanted to live your best Dior life at home? Of course you have. Now you can see what that would entail thanks to the maison’s new pop-up boutique at 109 Greene Street. The store is dedicated to the Dior Chez Moi collection, designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri—which aims to celebrate the art of living at home in style. Sounds tempting!

The Soho location marks the first in a series of exclusive pop-ups and pop-ins which will soon open worldwide. The Dior Chez Moi capsule is the house’s first foray into ready to wear that is dedicated entirely to loungewear (a sure sign of the times!) and it fuses house codes with easy silhouettes in a way that’s pretty parfait if you ask us.

Dior Chez Moi (Francis Dzikowski)

Dior Chez Moi (Francis Dzikowski)

On display at the toile-du-jouy-heavy space on the famous cobble stone street are timeless pieces, suitable to be worn both at home and out in the real world. As per a release, the new line is elevated by the work of Roman artist (and close friend of Chiuri) Pietro Ruffo, who redesigned his emblematic zodiac motifs as a tribute to Christian Dior’s famously superstitious nature. Other prints include as a world map linking heaven and earth, continents and constellations, as well as flora and fauna.

The Dior Chez Moi popup is now open through March 19th, 2021. See you there!

See the full capsule collection below:

