Get ready to hate all the furniture in your apartment, because today, jewelry designer and stylist Jennifer Fisher released her first home decor collection with CB2, and it is absolutely gorgeous. Heavy on the marble and the chic, the collection features everything from seating and tableware to an elevated acrylic and aluminum dog door gate and sculptures guaranteed to take your tablescapes to the next level. There’s even a black marble dining/ping pong table, which is so cool and elegant, I’m tempted to completely redesign the living/dining room in my small Manhattan apartment just to accommodate it.

The more than 70-piece collection is available today in CB2 stores and at CB2.com starting today and retails for between $10 and $2,900. Here are some of the highlights. Happy shopping!

