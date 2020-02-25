Louboutin Exhibit Opening Draws A-List Crowd + More Chic Events

Check out pics and recaps from all of the chicest fashion fêtes below! And make sure to email us at events@chicreport.com for editorial coverage consideration.

Monday, February 24

An A-List Fashion Crowd Gets a First Look at Christian Louboutin’s New Exhibit In Paris

Last night, several stars — including Janelle Monae, Karlie Kloss, Dita von Teese, Diane von Fürstenberg, Edward Enninful, Monica Bellucci, Juliette Binoche, Law Roach, Chalotte Rampling, Ami & Aya, and Alber Elbaz, among others — helped Christian Louboutin celebrated the opening of L’Exhibition[niste] at the Palais de la Porte Dorée museum.

The evening kicked off with a cocktail party, during which attendees were able to explore the largest-ever exhibit dedicated to Louboutin’s multi-referential work. This was followed by an intimate dinner, which included performances by L’Orchestre Lamoureux and Tamino. L’Exhibition[niste] opens to the public on February 26th, and will be on view at the Palais de la Porte Dorée through July 26th, 2020.

The Cantinetta Antinori Pop-Up at Tutto il Giorno Launches With Dinner

Donna Karan, Brooke Shields, Christie Brinkley, and Martha Stewart wined and dined at the Cantinetta Antinori pop-up at Tutto il Giorno. The New York restaurant is owned by Gabby Karan de Felice (Donna Karan’s daughter) and her husband Gianpaolo de Felice.

Steve Coogan Joins Director Michael Winterbottom for Screening of of Sony Pictures Classics’ Greed

The Cinema Society hosted a special screening of Michael Winterbottom’s new film Greed, starring Steve Coogan, Isla Fisher, Asa Butterfield, Shirley Henderson, and Shanina Shaik, at Cineopolis in Chelsea. The darkly hysterical film charts the lifelong ups and downs of Coogan’s Sir Richard McCreadie (a character obviously based on Topshop owner Sir Philip Green), juxtaposing his life of excess, selfishness, and superficiality with the lives of the impoverished and abused women who make his clothes. It’s a film about the true, human cost of fast fashion, couched within a dark comedy about a greedy man who finally gets his comeuppance. (Or does he? No spoilers here!)

Following the screening, guests including Dermot Mulroney, Gina Gershon, Nikki M. James, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Sean Pertwee, Erin Richards, Dolly Wells, Kevin Corrigan, Anupam Kher, Christian Coulson, Jake Hoffman, June Ambrose, Kelly Bensimon, Ashley Haas, Nanette Lepore, Sophie Sumner, Fern Mallis, and Timo Weiland, joined Coogan and Winterbottom for an afterparty at The Fleur Room inside the Moxy Chelsea where they enjoyed a signature cocktail from Monkey 47 Gin called the Mykonos Escape, in keeping with the theme of the film.

Saturday, February 22

Diesel Launches Sustainable Collection In Milan

DIESEL UPCYCLING FOR—a new series of collections addressing the need for more environmentally respectful practices in the fashion industry—recently launched its first line, 55DSL, with a party. Hosts Renzo Rosso, Diesel founder, and Andrea Rosso, Diesel sustainability ambassador and upcycling artistic director, creative director of Diesel licenses and of MYAR, welcomed guests like Caroline Daur, Julia Restoin-Roitfeld, Massimo Piombini, and more. The collection is available now.

Thursday, February 20

Ruthe E. Carter Fêtes Her H&M Collaboration In Atlanta

Chanel Iman, Elizabeth Olsen, and K Camp, along with several leading artists from Atlanta, helped celebrate Ruth E. Carter’s collection with H&M. The event featured an exhibit of some of her most celebrated film costumes. “I looked forward to this celebration and immersive creative experience,” said Carter. “Guests were surrounded by wholesome and uplifting creative work that left them leaving feeling inspired. This experience is for everyone to tap into their imaginative self-expression and feel even more motivated to follow their passion and to ‘Trust Your Voice.’” The collection is available now.

