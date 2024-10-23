Chic Report

Our Chic Hosting Guide: Everything You Need For A Glam Fall Gathering!

From wine to tableware, our comprehensive list has you covered

by Aaron Royce
(Courtesy of Caroline Fiss Photography)

 As autumn begins, so does entertaining—and you know we love hosting a good party! Whether you’re bringing friends together for an intimate cocktail hour or elegant dinner, there are specific must-haves any host or hostess should have on-hand. But don’t fret: we’ve got you covered! From delicious wine and spirits to chic tableware, glassware, and entertainment, discover all of our top picks for hosting chic gatherings this season.

Wine

(Courtesy of DAOU Vineyards)

DAOU Vineyards, 2021 Patrimony Cabernet Sauvignon, $275 

Tequila

(Courtesy of Casamigos)

Casamigos, Casamigas jalapeño tequila, $50

Gin

(Courtesy of Total Wine & More)

Malfy, Rosa Gin, $30

Delectable mixers

(Courtesy of Haven Well Within)

AARKE, “Bitter Orange” drink mixer, $16

Cocktail shaker

(Courtesy of Hudson Grace)

Hudson Grace, Stainless steel “Boston” cocktail shaker set, $68

Bar cart

(Courtesy of ABC Carpet & Home)

ABC Home, Curved brass bar cart, $2,600

Cocktail glasses

(Courtesy of Paloma & Co.)

Paloma & Co., Crystal cocktail glasses (Set of 4), $90

Ice bucket

(Courtesy of ABC Carpet & Home)

Mepra, “Stile” ice bucket, $956

Eye-catching rug

(Courtesy of Ruggable)

Ruggable, Martyn Lawrence Bullard Danieli “teal” multicolored rug, $559

Elegant place cards

(Courtesy of Casa Felix)

Casa Felix, “Flower Power” place cards (set of 20), $54

Dynamic dishes

(Courtesy of CB2)

CB2, “Swirl” dinner plates by Jennifer Fisher (Set of 4), $60

Cutlery

(Courtesy of Revelry By Purvi Padia)

Revelry by Purvi Padia, Essential flatware set, $596

Soft napkins

(Courtesy of Ikea)

Ikea, “Ombonad” napkins (set of 4), $12

Elegant serving dishes

(Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman)

Ginori 1735, “Malachite” Oriente Italiano platter, $340

Tablecloth

10

Heartwarming candle

(Courtesy of Wheat)

Wheat, “Home” candle, $50

Chic matchbooks

(Courtesy of Areohome)

Areohome, “Basket of Flowers” matches, $4

Ambient room mist

(Courtesy of Preston Lane)

City of Scents, “Gstaad” room mist, $24

Refreshing hand wash

(Courtesy of Preston Lane)

Preston Lane, “Highrise” hand wash, $19

Playing cards

(Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

Louis Vuitton, Pouch and playing cards, $670

Board games

(Courtesy of Shinola)

Shinola, Clue! Shinola Detroit Edition game, $275

