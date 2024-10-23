As autumn begins, so does entertaining—and you know we love hosting a good party! Whether you’re bringing friends together for an intimate cocktail hour or elegant dinner, there are specific must-haves any host or hostess should have on-hand. But don’t fret: we’ve got you covered! From delicious wine and spirits to chic tableware, glassware, and entertainment, discover all of our top picks for hosting chic gatherings this season.
Wine
DAOU Vineyards, 2021 Patrimony Cabernet Sauvignon, $275
Tequila
Casamigos, Casamigas jalapeño tequila, $50
Gin
Malfy, Rosa Gin, $30
Delectable mixers
AARKE, “Bitter Orange” drink mixer, $16
Cocktail shaker
Hudson Grace, Stainless steel “Boston” cocktail shaker set, $68
Bar cart
ABC Home, Curved brass bar cart, $2,600
Cocktail glasses
Paloma & Co., Crystal cocktail glasses (Set of 4), $90
Ice bucket
Mepra, “Stile” ice bucket, $956
Eye-catching rug
Ruggable, Martyn Lawrence Bullard Danieli “teal” multicolored rug, $559
Elegant place cards
Casa Felix, “Flower Power” place cards (set of 20), $54
Dynamic dishes
CB2, “Swirl” dinner plates by Jennifer Fisher (Set of 4), $60
Cutlery
Revelry by Purvi Padia, Essential flatware set, $596
Soft napkins
Ikea, “Ombonad” napkins (set of 4), $12
Elegant serving dishes
Ginori 1735, “Malachite” Oriente Italiano platter, $340
Tablecloth
10
Heartwarming candle
Wheat, “Home” candle, $50
Chic matchbooks
Areohome, “Basket of Flowers” matches, $4
Ambient room mist
City of Scents, “Gstaad” room mist, $24
Refreshing hand wash
Preston Lane, “Highrise” hand wash, $19
Playing cards
Louis Vuitton, Pouch and playing cards, $670
Board games
Shinola, Clue! Shinola Detroit Edition game, $275
