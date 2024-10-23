As autumn begins, so does entertaining—and you know we love hosting a good party! Whether you’re bringing friends together for an intimate cocktail hour or elegant dinner, there are specific must-haves any host or hostess should have on-hand. But don’t fret: we’ve got you covered! From delicious wine and spirits to chic tableware, glassware, and entertainment, discover all of our top picks for hosting chic gatherings this season.

Wine

DAOU Vineyards, 2021 Patrimony Cabernet Sauvignon, $275

Tequila

Casamigos, Casamigas jalapeño tequila, $50

Gin

Malfy, Rosa Gin, $30

Delectable mixers

AARKE, “Bitter Orange” drink mixer, $16

Cocktail shaker

Hudson Grace, Stainless steel “Boston” cocktail shaker set, $68

Bar cart

ABC Home, Curved brass bar cart, $2,600

Cocktail glasses

Paloma & Co., Crystal cocktail glasses (Set of 4), $90

Ice bucket

Mepra, “Stile” ice bucket, $956

Eye-catching rug

Ruggable, Martyn Lawrence Bullard Danieli “teal” multicolored rug, $559

Elegant place cards

Casa Felix, “Flower Power” place cards (set of 20), $54

Dynamic dishes

CB2, “Swirl” dinner plates by Jennifer Fisher (Set of 4), $60

Cutlery

Revelry by Purvi Padia, Essential flatware set, $596

Soft napkins

Ikea, “Ombonad” napkins (set of 4), $12

Elegant serving dishes

Ginori 1735, “Malachite” Oriente Italiano platter, $340

Tablecloth

10

Heartwarming candle

Wheat, “Home” candle, $50

Chic matchbooks

Areohome, “Basket of Flowers” matches, $4

Ambient room mist

City of Scents, “Gstaad” room mist, $24

Refreshing hand wash

Preston Lane, “Highrise” hand wash, $19

Playing cards

Louis Vuitton, Pouch and playing cards, $670

Board games

Shinola, Clue! Shinola Detroit Edition game, $275

