SJP & Lele Sadoughi’s Soirée, Planet Omega Opening, Susan Alexandra’s Holiday Party, Commando x Jennifer Fisher, Carolina K’s Dinner In Miami, And More

A West Village night out with SJP and Lele Sadoughi

Have you heard the word? Sarah Jessica Parker’s footwear brand and Lele Sadoughi have teamed up for the quintissential offering of accessories for you—and your shoes. The just-dropped 27-piece collection of pavé shoe clips, peony rosettes, earrings, and headbands was highlighted at a launch event at Ambra restaurant in Parker’s locale. The event featured a panel moderated by Faran Krentcil talking all things, you guessed it, fashion and New York, as attendees enjoyed Italian cuisine by Chef John DeLucie. Joining Lisa ‘Lele’ Saoughi and Parker were editors, influencers, and tastemakers.

Images: Getty

Nicole Kidman helps unveil Planet Omega exhibit

Planet Omega has officially landed. The new exhibition which showcases the Swiss brand’s artistry and history of watchmaking over the last century and a half is open as of today at the Chelsea Factory, through November 19. To officially declare it open, a special soirée was hosted last night, welcoming Omega global brand ambassadors, media, models, entertainment stars, and friends of the brand. Nicole Kidman, who’s been a face of the brand since 2005 and appeared in countless campaigns over the last two decades, even came to town to celebrate. Kidman was joined by a chic crowd including Paul Wesley, Bastian Baker, Ralph Macchio, Victoria Justice, Michiel Huisman, Sean O’Pry, Rob Raco, Tyler Cameron, Isaac Hindin Miller, Kristina O’Neill, Andy Baraghni, Jeanne Yang, and Ashley Weston, among many others. Book your spot to check out the exhibit right here.

Commando and Jennifer Fisher toast to their collab

At the Commado pop-up in Soho, the bodywear brand and jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher raised a glass to their recently-unveiled, limited-edition collaboration. And if you’ve avoided adding the hot-to-trot Ballet Bodysuit and Neoprene Maxi Dress to your cart already, you might have reconsidered after seeing it modeled around the room on tastemakers and influencers. The bash brought out guests from uptown (Martha Stewart!) and downtown (!!) alike, who enjoyed cocktails, catered hors d’oeuvres, and music from special guest DJ Nianga. Also in attendance, joining Fisher and Commando’s Kerry O’Brien, were Kaitlan Collins, Dani Stahl, Danielle Bernstein, Jenny Mollen Biggs, Kate Davidson-Hudson, Stacey Bendet, Dee Poku, Dr.Macrene, and many more.

Images: BFA

Susan Alexandra goes big for the holidays

Susan Korn, the designer behind cult favorite LES brand Susan Alexandra, has launched her Judaica collection—and what better way to herald its arrival than a festive family-style Hanukkah-inspired dinner. On the night, guests enjoued drinks by Ketel One Botanical, food by Pastrami Queen and Island Creek Oysters, while being treated to live music by Isle of Klezbos and a side-spitting performance by comedian Zach Schiffman. A portion of the proceeds from the Judaica collection will go to World Central Kitchen. The evening brought out Adam Faze, Mel Ottenberg, Harry Hill, Hunter Abrams, Vienna Sky, Nikki Kynard, Ally Shapiro, Chloe King, Presley Oldham, Timo Weiland, and lots more to toast together at the Hall Des Lumières.

Images: BFA

Kate Spade hosts dinner to launch new book, It’s So You: The Joy Of Personal Style

Just in time for the holiday season, Kate Spade New York has released its sixth coffee table book. It’s So You: The Joy of Personal Style is a visually-pleasing exploration of how to cultivate style through self-expression while also taking readers through the brand’s backstory over the last 30 years with essays, photographs, and art work. Helping mark the moment, VIPs attended a dinner at Noho favorite Indochine which was soundtracked by DJ Amrit. The ante was further upped during the meal, with a game of fashion trivia hosted by Delaney Rowe. Among those in attendance were Gabrielle Union, Stephanie Hsu, Ariana Greenblatt, Minnie Mills, Erin Walsh, Ashley Afriyie, Brandice Daniel, Izzi Allain, April Lockhart, Taryn Delanie, Chizi Duru, Caroline Vazzana, Haley Kalil, Isan Elba, Emily Soto, and more. The book comes out November 14!

Images: BFA

Carolina K unveils new home collection

Miami was abuzz with fashion folks this week, as the Latin American Fashion Summit (LAFS) took over town. Doubling down on the spotlighting of Latinx style, designer Carolina Kleinman hosted a dinner at Tigre to launch her new Argentina-inspired homeware collection, titled Golden Animals. LAFS co-founders Estefanía Lacayo and Samantha Tams joined her on co-hosting duty, with the trio welcoming over 50 influential figures to discover the new hand-crafted, hand-painted, and hand-embroidered pieces over dinner. Among those in attendance were Bianca Gates, Indré Rockefeller, Danny Santiago, Jenny Lopez, and Juana Burga, and many more.

Images: Sebastian Montanez

