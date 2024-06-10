Jacquemus Takes Capri, MCM Taps Honey Dijon, Plus! Who’s Scarosso’s New Collaborator?…

Jacquemus celebrates 15 years with La Casa show in Capri

Ciao, Jacquemus! Simon Porte Jacquemus‘ namesake brand toasted its 15th anniversary in Capri, Italy, with a sun-soaked Fall 2024 fashion show held atop the Casa Malaparte. The chic “La Casa” affair featured a range of sleeveless and short-sleeved dresses, gauzy gowns, wide-leg trousers, relaxed suiting, tank tops, and mid-length skirts in hues of yellow, red, blue, black, white, beige, grey, green, pink, and sand hues, complete with pops of zebra prints and stripes. Rounding out the line were Jacquemus’ signature double-stacked heels, slip-on mules, and ballerina pumps, as well as structured clutches and buttery leather totes. The show closed with a surprise runway appearance by Jennie Kim of BLACKPINK, decidedly ending on a high note—both figuratively and literally.

MCM teams up with Honey Dijon for a bold capsule collaboration

MCM has tapped famed DJ Honey Dijon for a new capsule collaboration. The line features four signature MCM bags—Medium Aren pouch, Large Ottomar weekender bag, large Aren hobo bag, and Mini Classic crossbody—in the house’s signature brown Visetos pattern, as well as two T-shirts. Each piece is printed with “Modern Creation Munich” lettering in blue, pink, and yellow hues for a colorful twist, which you can discover now on MCM’s website.

“I wanted to create a dissertation on travel and style,” said Dijon. “The merging of utility, beauty and craftsmanship. Creating a collection infused with legacy pieces, I wanted to resurrect the chic era of travel, seamlessly blending timeless elegance with modern sophistication. MCM stands for Modern Creation Munich and in delving into it’s archive I came across a wealth of inspiration in which I ‘remixed’ the heritage house codes in new materials, vibrant colors, and new shapes. The qualities I associate with MCM and its legacy are innovation, imagination, quality, and craftsmanship.”

Lind Rodin & Scarosso unite for whimsically chic flats collection

Stylist and beauty entrepreneur Linda Rodin has brought her chic touch to Italian heritage brand Scarosso. The two have joined forces on a new collaboration, featuring two flat styles—a matte pair with caged T-straps, the other a buckled iteration in glossy patent leather. With a sharp palette of red, black, navy, white, and peacock blue, the collaboration smoothly combines Scarosso’s Italian heritage with Rodin’s nonchalant flair—which you can discover now on Scarosso’s website. To toast their celebration, the duo hosted a preview at the Hotel Chelsea complete with a chic guest list including Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Yolanda Torrubia, David Vivirido, Fawnia Soo Hoo, Caroline Hampton, Roseanna Roberts, Sarah Zendejas, Patricia Black, Lauren Isabeau, Elizabeth Kurpis, Aaron Royce, Ketevan Gvaramadze, Michael Beauplet, Bob Recine, David Vivirido, Raul Zevallos, and Salvador Oliveros.

Wölffer Estate Vineyard launches new Summer in a Bottle Sauvignon Blanc

Wölffer Estate Vineyard is taking refreshing steps into summer with its Summer in a Bottle label’s Sauvignon Blanc. The occasion also marks the 10-year anniversary of the family-owned winery’s Summer in a Bottle brand. The Sauvignon Blanc features a label inspired by Wölffer Estate’s own vineyard and the beauty of the Hamptons, plus a composition of 97% sauvignon blanc and 3% pinot blanc grapes. The vineyard is also investing in 9.5 acres of Sauvignon Blanc Musque Clone to meet the growing needs of clientele—and the demand for Sauvignon Blanc in the summertime, too. You can discover the fresh new flavor yourself on Wölffer Estate’s website.

“Summer in a Bottle Sauvignon Blanc is clean, crisp and bright, yet focused and ripe,” said Wölffer Estate Vineyard partner Roman Roth. “Our favorable climate and soil, combined with our diligent and fine-tuned vineyard management and commitment to consistency and quality is what sets Wölffer Estate apart.”

