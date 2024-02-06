An Honor For Jacquemus, Filippa K’s New Creative Director, Rick Owens x Dr. Martens, Plus! A New Magazine To Know…

Simon Porte Jacquemus to be honored by Neiman Marcus during PFW

Designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, the French Riviera’s very own fashion maverick, will receive Neiman Marcus’ prestigious Award for Innovation in the field of fashion. The 34-year-old designer has long become known and lauded for his unique blend of playfulness and luxury as well as his namesake brand’s viral marketing campaigns. Jacquemus, who founded his independent house 15 years ago, will join fellow awardees Maria Grazia Chiuri of Dior and Daniel Roseberry of Schiaparelli at the upcoming illustrious ceremony, which will be held at the Ritz Paris on March 3. Following its buzzy Spring/Summer 2024 show last week in the South of France, Neiman Marcus is betting big on the brand, expanding their distribution of the brand alongside the addition of immersive shopping experiences.

Meet Filippa K’s next creative director

At Filippa K, the creative baton has been passed to Anna Teurnell, who’s stepping up to the plate as the minimalist-leaning Swedish brand’s next top designer. The founder of cult-status brand Teurn Studios, Teurnell is no stranger to the Scandinavian sleekness that Filippa K is famed for, having also held positions at H&M, &Other Stories, Arket, and Marimekko, Teurnell will replace Liisa Kessler, who joined the brand two years previous. As well as guiding Filippa K into its next chapter, she’ll remain at the helm of Teurn Studios, too. Bonne chance!

Introducing Family Style, a new magazine from Joshua Glass

Pull up a seat at the table. Family Style is a newly-unveiled quarterly arts, culture, fashion, and food magazine launched by Joshua Glass (an alum of CR Fashion Book, Vogue, L’Officiel, and WME-IMG) that brings together some 160 pages of all things mouth-watering and satiating. The premise sees subjects shot as if they’re at a fantasy dinner party, and Issue No. 1 gets up close and personal over supper with Chloë Sevigny, Michèle Lamy, and Maty Fall Diba and Ajok Daing. An additional fourth collectible cover features original art work by contemporary artist Jade Guanaro Kuriki-Olivo—who’s currently living at the New Museum on Bowery. The debut issue hits newsstands on February 26—get it while it’s hot!

Rick Owens is making over your Docs

Rick Owen and Dr. Martens have revealed their latest boot collaboration, the 1460 DMXL Megalace. The shoe is a hybrid of Owens’ renowned dark, exaggerated style and Dr. Martens’ iconic, rebellious spirit; a dream for anyone who loves their footwear with a side of drama. Featuring Owens’ trademark “Megalace” system and Dr. Martens’ yellow stitching, this pair is sure to see you through NYFW and around the global Fashion Month circuit one stomping footstep at a time. Mark your calendars for February 8 and be the first to snag a pair when they become available. Sign up for alerts, right here.

Additional reporting by Moriel Mizrahi

