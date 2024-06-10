Editor’s Pick: Prada Beauty’s Color-Changing Lip Balm

What: Prada Beauty’s new Astral Pink lip balm has broken the internet, thanks to its color-changing technology. The brand’s sleek new product features a light blue tint, which transforms into an individualized pink shade based on the wearer’s PH levels.

Who: The product is the latest brainchild of Miuccia Prada, whose namesake fashion house relaunched its beauty division in 2024. Today, the line features an array of eyeshadows, lipsticks, lip balms, and makeup brushes, as well as a face cream, cleanser, and serum—all in addition to its best-selling fragrances.

Why: The Astral Pink balm’s Micro-Blushing technology makes its resulting hint of pink unique to each wearer—ensuring you’ll always wear a custom shade with a subtle glow. Ingredients including jojoba oil and bifidus extract provide hydration throughout the day, as well—and if you need visual proof, just look to Sabrina Carpenter, who wore the product onstage at the 2024 Governors’ Ball Music Festival. For a sustainable bonus, the balm can also be refilled, ensuring its sleek silver case is always full.

Where: PradaBeauty.com and Nordstrom.com.

How much: $50, with a refill retailing for $40 on Prada’s website.

