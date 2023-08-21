Cindy Crawford Fronts MCM’s Fall Campaign, Phoebe Tonkin Is The New Face Of Anthropologie

Cindy Crawford stars in MCM’s latest campaign

The supers are well and truly back. Cindy Crawford is starring front and center in the Fall Winter ’23 campaign from German luxury fashion house, MCM. The world-famous runway legend was captured by Juergen Teller for the images, which show her posing against the brand’s instantly-recognizable caramel-hued logo-centric bags, including the Boston bag. Indeed, the campaign is a throwback to a campaign for MCM shot in 1996, which featured Crawford lensed by the late Herb Ritts. “It was nostalgic for me to travel back in time with MCM from our first photoshoot in the ’90s with my dear friend, Herb Ritts,” Crawford said in a release. Sabrine Brunner, president & global brand and commercial officer, added that the new campaign’s homage is an “important next step” as the brand looks to the future, following its refresh at Milan Fashion Week under new design talent this June. “Exploring our past with Cindy Crawford is a strong reminder to our audience of the brand’s iconography—and at the same time, it sends a message about the steps that we are taking to elevate the future of MCM,” Brunner added.

Phoebe Tonkin is the face of Anthropologie’s Fall campaign

Phoebe Tonkin is helping in usher an exciting new chapter for Anthropologie, as the actress is the first-ever celebrity campaign star for the retailer. Tonkin features in the ‘Falling for Anthro’ imagery and video, which will be rolled out across social media, TV, and IRL, with digital billboards planned in locations like Times Square and Sunset Boulevard. There’ll also be events to double down on the messaging of the campaign—Anthropologie has over 200 stores globally!—which is all about encouraging Anthropologie’s fanbase to delight in getting dressed up for the remainder of the year. As such, Tonkin is making a convincing case, captured in an assortment of partywear and cosy pieces alike from both Anthro’s own lines and third-party retailers. Sparkle season isn’t all too far away….get some inspo, below:

