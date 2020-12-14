It’s In The Stars! The Perfect Party Fashion Picks For Sagittarius

In pursuit of holiday fashion inspiration? While dress codes might be somewhat obsolete this season, we looked to the cosmos for tried-and-true guidance on what to wear, with a little help from fashion’s favorite astrologer, Francesca Vuillemin.

Sagittarius

Like the holiday season itself, Sagittarius LOVES to celebrate and create joy wherever the may. This fire sign literally loves to wear their travels on their sleeve: bold prints and bright colors that transport them to an exotic location and travel adventure are ideal! Sapphire blue, turquoise, canary yellow, and violet will make for the perfect addition to their December wardrobe. One thing to note is that Sagittarius love their freedom… so the silhouette should be as care-free as they are!

DVF, Jill crepe de chine-blend dress, $358

Farm Rio, mixed turquoise maxi dress, $295

Cara Cara NYC, Kelly smocked poplin mini dress, $395

Gucci, embellished velvet midi dress, $13,000

Oscar De La Renta, lamé kaftan with star embroidery, $3,790

Retrofete, Grace dress, $795

Reformation, Mandi dress, $149

Sea, Leandra tunic, $375

Hemant and Nandita, lone one shoulder dress, $354

