Maria Grazia Chiuri Reveals Dior’s Pop Art-inspired Fall ’21 Collection

NYC rain got you down? Allow the punchy hues of Dior’s new collection to brighten up your day. For Fall 2021, Maria Grazia Chiuri cast her eye to art world luminaries—from Andy Warhol and Richard Hamilton to Renaissance painter Paolo Uccello—and her own formative years during the 1970s to develop an offering of ready to wear that marries centuries’ worth of references.

Just like Chiuri sought to fuse modernity with works from a bygone era, the collection lineup equally fuses innovation with the savoir-faire of the Dior ateliers. All wrapped up in a technicolor bow, inspired by the designer’s own raucous experiences with friends in the seventies. The result is a vividly colorful assortment of sleek and sporty silhouettes, metallic must-haves, reinterpreted Dior staples such as the Bar jacket, and a major focus on longtime house signatures like leopard print (a favorite of legendary Dior muse and party girl Mizza Bricard, who would famously sleep in until 2pm every day.)

The latest accessories, always a winner for the brand, include silky headscarves, patent berets, and animal print bucket hats, plus the new Bobby bag and retro-style logo sports socks. Chiuri’s younger audience will also go crazy for the leopard print hoodie, slogan tees, and puffer jackets. The splash of color is new for Chiuri, whose collections have been mainly executed in muted tones thus far, but like everyone, she wants to rediscover the joy in getting dressed up in look-at-me hues and prints that bring a smile to your face. We’re here for it!

See the full collection in movement below:

