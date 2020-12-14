Max Mara Pre-Fall ’21 Fuses Elegance and Powerful Sophistication With Ease

Since its beginnings in 1951, Italian fashion house Max Mara has endeavored to trademark its own recognizable style: staples for the unstoppable, independent working woman. Today, creative director Ian Griffiths still designs this version of power dressing for his ambitious woman─one who is unafraid to break glass ceilings and look effortless while she does it.

While designing Pre-Fall 2021, Griffiths was influenced by one of the many women on his list of heroines that embody the traditional Max Mara muse. Lee Miller, the 1920s model turned 1940s war journalist, whom Griffiths was reminded of in a documentary, inspired him with her exceptional beauty, resolute demeanor, and simple defiance of convention, resulting in exquisite grey hues, subtle whites, and soft blushes to pair alongside polka dots and hints of crocodile textures. Utility-style jumpsuits and high-waisted cargo pants were paired with flattering skirts. A white suit of pleated slacks and a dainty blazer commanded the spotlight in all of its simplicity. Ruffled blush-colored blouses with flamboyantly oversized bow ties, contrasted beautifully with simple black frocks and classic, slightly oversized Max Mara double-breasted coats.

With it’s elegance and sophistication, this pre-Fall Max Mara collection is among the most versatile we’ve seen. And, in traditional Max Mara fashion each piece will take you seamlessly from daywear to after-hours soirées. Perfection!

See the full collection below:

