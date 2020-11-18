It’s Always Summer In Our Hearts: The Daily Palm Beach Is Coming Your Way!

Baby, it’s cold outside—but we’re bringing you an eternal sense of summer via our next issue. In December, your Daily is once again casting an eye to the chic happenings in sunny Palm Beach, Florida. But, bien sûr, we won’t be forgetting our dear readers on the East Coast either! The issue will be distributed in Palm Beach, the Hamptons, and throughout Miami next month. The Daily Palm Beach will also be coming out in February and April of next year after launching earlier this year with a special issue.

Inside, the issue will be brimming with must-know news from the worlds of fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment. There will be no shortage of captivating interviews with the need-to-know tastemakers in both spots—including a stunning cover story and photoshoot with one of our forever favorite New York-born supermodels. Any guesses who?! You’ll just have to watch this space.

Plus! Don’t sleep on checking out the latest Fall/Winter 2020 fashion and beauty guides. From breathtaking party frocks and wishlist-worthy handbags to dazzling jewels—and spotlights on the local boutiques that have it all—The Daily has got you covered.

Keep your eyes peeled for the goods on December 1st.

