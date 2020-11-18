Iman and Elite World Group’s Julia Haart Hosted A Zoom Panel With The Fashion Scholarship Fund

Haart on how talent can run their own brand: “Models and talent, actors and actresses—traditionally what people got to see is what they looked like. They didn’t have the opportunity to have a voice, to say who they are, what they believe in, what they are passionate about, what makes them special and unique and extraordinary. And their careers were very short…there was a timeline, and there was no way to extend it. Who was able to extend it? People like Iman who were able to utilize that time when they were in the public’s eyes to transform themselves into brands and businesses. With the advent of social media, because the talent has the audience, they become the networks. When the audience is looking to them to guide them as to what to buy, what to wear, where to travel, for what’s cool, what’s in, what’s new, that gives the power into their hands. Their ability to run their careers now lies squarely with them. My job is to help them transform themselves into brands, to bring longevity in their careers, to become financially independent.”

Iman on how the only way change happens: “Nothing in fashion and beauty really changes until you bang it into them and say, ‘You’ve go to change.’”

Iman’s advice: “Be inclusive in more ways than one: hire a Black model, see a new stylist, see new makeup artists, new hairdressers, get new editors in. That is the real change that needs to happen. Nobody is looking for a handout. They only want to be given a chance.”

[Ed note: The fund has been around since 1937 and awards over $1.2 million every year to help students succeed in all sectors of the fashion industry: design, merchandising, marketing and supply chain, and more. The FSF connects students with internship, career opportunities, mentorship, network, and access to top industry insiders. Click HERE to learn more.]

Wine was provided by Sarah Jessica Parker’s wine Invivo X.

