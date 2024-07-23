Annie Fan Reveals Parallelle’s Organization Secrets & How Her Brand Grew Through Social Media

For Annie Fan, founder of Parallelle, coming up with a bag that could hold everything she needs was inspired by her own need for the perfect accessory for her active life. She tells THE DAILY SUMMER how her products can transform your life and what’s on the horizon for her brand.

How did you come up with the idea for Parallelle?

When I used to go to my cycling class in the morning before work, I was always in a chaotic rush, trying to pack the essentials I needed for a quick shower afterward. I often wasted time packing, forgot things, and struggled to find what I needed in my toiletry bag once I got there. I didn’t want to lay out my items on the communal counter while searching for my lotion, spilling things out of my bag in the process. Observing others in the locker room, I saw they faced the same dilemma. The sight of gallon-size zip-lock bags and overstuffed multiple bags amazed me. It dawned on me that there must be a better solution—a bag that can carry all your skincare, beauty essentials, and tools while allowing you to find everything easily without the hassle of packing each time.

What were you doing before?

For the past 20 years, I designed private label bags for other brands. Although I have a lot of experience in the industry, this is my first time starting my own brand.

How many types of bags are there?

Currently, we offer three sizes of Travelers, our signature bag. More styles are on the way as our customers are eagerly requesting a wider variety.

What colors do they come in?

We started with six core colors, which are more on the neutral side, and we’re expanding the range to nine and beyond. We’re excited about our new color, Lilac, launching this month. It’s so pretty! We also have a colorful one coming up later this summer named Tart.

What are the interiors like?

There are so many pockets, pouches, and compartments that you can fit just about anything you need. It’s designed to make organizing super easy.

What differentiates your bags from others on the market?

The interior pockets are built to store everything upright, so you can see everything at a glance—no more digging around for that elusive lipstick. Everything stays super organized, and when you’re done, you just zip it back up and off you go, never needing to unpack.

What’s the most popular one?

The medium size is the most popular. It fits a lot, but it’s compact enough that you can use it as carry-on on a flight. Color-wise, it’s a close tie between the bisque (soft beige) and the vicuna (deep reddish brown).

What’s the price point?

From $78 to $128.

Not bad! You’ve had some popularity on Instagram. Tell us about that.

It’s been truly amazing to witness the organic growth we’ve seen. Our enthusiasts have been genuinely blown away by how our bags have transformed their lives, and they’re eager to spread the word about how awesome they are. We’ve been fortunate to receive support from some notable figures, including Peloton instructors, which has helped to amplify our message and reach a wider audience.

What kind of feedback have you received from your customers?

The feedback from our customers has been overwhelmingly positive and deeply gratifying. Our customers truly “get it” and appreciate the unique solutions our bags offer, especially when nothing else on the market meets their needs. Occasionally, we do receive comments about the price, but we’re fortunate to have loyal customers who stand by us and eloquently explain why our bags are worth it. They describe how our bags solve their organizational challenges, their efficiency, and the exceptional quality they provide. Witnessing our customers champion our brand and share their positive experiences with others is incredibly rewarding. Plus, it’s a true testament to see many of them come back to buy our bags as gifts for their friends and family. It just goes to show how much our products mean to them and the trust they have in our brand.

Are you a very organized person yourself?

I try to be. I love the idea of organizing and believe that with the right tools, anyone can become organized.

What’s next for the brand?

We’re expanding our product line to include totes, crossbody bags, weekenders, and more—anything that helps keep you better organized and makes life easier. There’s so much potential here, and we’re excited to keep rolling out products that simplify your day-to-day, giving you more time to enjoy what’s important.

All images: Courtesy of Parallelle

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.