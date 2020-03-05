The Daily Palm Beach Celebrates Its Debut at Swifty’s

On Wednesday, The Daily hosted a luncheon at Swifty’s Palm Beach, presented by The Colony Hotel and Esplanade Palm Beach, to celebrate the launch of the first issue of The Daily Front Row Palm Beach. Editor-in-chief and president Lizzi Bickford gave a touching speech thanking The Daily‘s partners including the Esplanade and others within the local community at large, like Pucci, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Akris, for making the launch possible. “Thank you so much for believing in us and welcoming us with open arms,” said Bickford. “This has been a labor of love for all of us and we are so excited to see it grow and flourish with your help and support in the years to come.”

Notable attendees included JoAnna Myers, Kristin Pisarcik Urrutia, Sarah Wetenhall, Rebekah Greenhill, Amanda Thurston, Brandie Herbst, Paula Bickford, Elisabeth Munder, and Maureen O’Sullivan, and The Daily Palm Beach‘s Fashion Editor Darcy Fogg.

Guests were treated to a special surprise from jewelry designer Haverhill Leach, who brought a selection from her latest collection to the luncheon and gifted each person with a piece of jewelry customized just for her.

Before the lunch, guests socialized in Swifty’s gracious dining room while sipping Out East Rosé and posing for photos. This was followed by a delicious meal featuring many of the restaurants signature dishes, like their yummy crab cakes, Billionaire’s Bacon, and beautifully poached salmon, and concluding with decadent desserts of brown butter creme brûlée and fresh berries with cream.

You can pick up your own copy of The Daily Front Row Palm Beach at the Esplenade and at any of our dozens of distribution locations throughout the Palm Beach area, or check out the full issue below.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.