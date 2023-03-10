It’s All Happening In La La Land: Out & About With Gucci, Saint Laurent, And More!

Let’s just say last night was BUSY in Los Angeles…

Gucci threw a cocktail bash to celebrate Miley Cyrus

Guests gathered at Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills to raise a glass to Miley Cyrus. Cyrus, the face of Gucci Flora, was fêted by the brand ahead of today’s launch of her eight studio album, Endless Summer Vacation. VIPs mixed and mingled while enjoying light bites and specialty cocktails and mocktails inspired by songs on the highly-anticipated new album, created exclusivity by Gucci Osteria’s Michelin Star award winning chef, Mattia Agazzi. Among those who joined for the evening, which also included a dance floor-enticing set by Alex Chapman, were Tish Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus, Baz Luhrmann, Haley Lu Richardson, Adam DiMarco, Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, India Mullen, Bethann Hardison, Billy Eichner, China Chow, Daisy Edgar Jones, Diplo, Glenne Azoff, Jake Wesley Rogers, Joan Smalls, Jessie Buckley, Kid Harpoon, Linda Ramone, Lorenzo Zurzolo, Marta Pozzan, Mike Will, Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes, The Kid Laroi, Gucci’s EVP chief brand & client officer Susan Chokachi, and more.

Images: Getty

W Magazine and Saint Laurent host a Directors Dinner

The world’s best dressed hotfooted it to a private residence in Los Angeles to join Sara Moonves, editor in chief of W, and Anthony Vaccarello, creative director of Saint Laurent, for an intimate dinner in honor of this year’s top directors. The dinner was attended by 2023 Directors Issue cover star Jennifer Coolidge and Oscar-nominated director Daniel Kwan (who shot Coolidge for the cover alongside Daniel Scheinert.) Academy Award-nominated directors Todd Field and Ruben Östlund also attended the special celebration, which included a special performance by Feist. Also in attendance were Zoë Kravitz, Lenny Kravitz, Salma Hayek, Olivia Wilde, Dominic Fike, LaKeith Stanfield, Laura Harrier, Vincent Gallo, Jamie Campbell Bower, Percy Hynes White, Vassili Schneider, Gaspar Noé, Amber Valetta, Anja Rubik, Santigold, Abbey Lee, Abel Ferrara, Jim Jarmusch, Amber Valletta, Henry Eikenberry, Santigold, Chloe Cherry, Charlotte Lawrence, Grace Van Patten, Indya Moore, Adwoa Aboah, Lil Dre, Giveon, Iris Law, Binx Walton, Phoebe Tonkin, Iann Dior, Luka Sabbat, Anwar Hadid, Jackson White, and many more.

Images: Getty/Saskia Lawaks

Versace *officially* signals the end of Fashion Month, with a star-studded show

Dua and Elton. Paris and Pam. Cher and Miley…I mean?! Versace opted for a celebrity-heavy city to show its Fall Winter ’23 collection in, and local and far-flung A listers alike rewarded the brand for that choice. Speaking of stellar names, Donatella’s runway casting also blew every other label out of the water this season, by sending the likes of Gigi Hadid, Stella Maxwell, Kendall Jenner, Irina Shayk, Naomi Campbell, Imaan Hammam, Liu Wen, and Emily Ratajkoski down the runway. As for the wares, Donatella looked to the archives for her jumping off points. Ditto: her late brother’s mastery of fit and fabric, in a collection that was ultimately a celebration of the human form and one mid-90s collection in particular too (Atelier Versace SS ’95). After all, “the understanding and appreciation of the body” that has always been at the heart of the Italian label. This leant itself to precious across the board; whether seen on sharp tailoring, structural busts, or peplums; the thoroughly modern reuse of vintage Versace prints and hues; or indeed the strong offering of eveningwear that—if you ask us—might just appear up on a red carpet closeby in a mere few days’ time. All eyes on Los Angeles!

Images: Courtesy

