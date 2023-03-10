This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations.

1. Amber McCann is now chief communications office at PVH.

2. Jessie Dawes is now chief marketing officer at Diptyque Americas.

3. Lauren Maxwell is now senior manager, media & VIP relations at LAGOS.

4. Erica Morelli, director at KCD, is leaving the company.

5. Emily Irgang, PR & communications manager at Mr Porter/The Outnet Menswear, is leaving the company.

6. Erin Kenning, director of communications at Monica Rich Kosann, is leaving the company.

7. Kara Rosante is now senior account executive, beauty at SHADOW.

8. Danielle Doren is now account executive at Nouveau Communications.

9. Allison Goldner is now account manager at Studio Beauty.

10. HigherDose founders Lauren Berlingeri and Katie Kaps have launched a podcast called ‘Hot Seat’ which will see them interview guests in the brand’s 150-degree saunas.

11. Net-a-Porter has launched the sixth season of its Incredible Women podcast. This series, Champions of Change, will welcome guests including activists, thought-leaders, authors, and entertainment figures such as Este Haim, Leila Yavari, Naomi Shimada, Liv Little, Kiara Nirghin, and Lisa Taddeo. For every first listen to the first episode of this series until March 13, Net-a-Porter will donate $1 to the non-profit Catalyst.)

12. Karlie Kloss is baby brand Coterie’s newest investor and ambassador.

13. Lila Moss, Kane Brown, Chandler Kinney, and Hero Fiennes are now brand ambassadors for David Yurman.

14. Kendra Scott has launched the Kendra Scott Foundation to continue the brand’s philanthropic mission of empowering women.

15. The Lede Company is now representing LOEWE Perfumes and Bleach London.

16. Savi is now representing KREWE and Helix Hair Labs.

17. PURPLE is now representing Paraiso Miami Swim Week, Mr. C Miami, U Gym by David Barton, Yabu Pushelberg, Cape Resorts, and Palazzo Avino.

18. IFP Communications is now representing ZIIP Beauty.

19. The Romans is now representing Candy Crush.

20. PR Consulting is now representing DOMREBEL.

21. Agentry PR is now representing Heirloom Amalgam.

22. CLD is now representing Talentless by Scott Disick.

23. VLIV Communications is now representing The Main Tab and Untoxicated Skincare.

24. Negri Firman is now representing Marco Bicego fine jewelry and Stories of Italy.

25. The Consultancy PR is now representing Form + Field.

26. R. Couri Hay Creative Public Relations is now representing Marcus Jansen and William DeMeo.

27. First and Last PR is now representing thread beauty.

