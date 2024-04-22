News

The Daily’s Fashion LA Awards To Take Place This Weekend: Who Is Being Honored This Year?

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row
Celeste Barber (Courtesy)

The Daily Front Row announced today that our Eighth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards (the FLAs) will take place on Sunday, April 28 in Beverly Hills. This year’s event will honor Jerry Lorenzo of Fear of God (Designer of the Year), Erin Walsh (Style Curator of the Year), Anastasia Soare (Beauty Innovator of the Year), Amelia Gray (Model of the Year), Elsa Hosk (Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year), Brett Alan Nelson (Music Stylist of the Year), Adir Abergel (Hair Stylist of the Year), Rachel Goodwin (Makeup Artist of the Year), and Maer Roshan (Editor of the Year). Presenters will include Doja Cat, Jennifer Garner, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Murphy, Rachel Zoe, Lisa Rinna, Dani Michelle, Katie Grand and more to be announced. The brilliant Celeste Barber will emcee the ceremony.

At the 2023 FLAs, honorees and guests included Miley Cyrus, Kim Kardashian, Brie Larson, Chris Appleton, Elle Fanning, , Jeanne Yang, Kate and Laura Mulleavy, Keanu Reeves, Matt Bomer, Meghann Fahy, Sara Foster, Teyana Taylor, Warren Alfie Baker and more.

Gwyneth Paltrow (Caroline Fiss)

 

The event is presented by LAGOS, Moroccanoil, Cinq à Sept, DAOU Vineyards, FIJI Water, Anastasia Beverly Hills and Casamigos.

