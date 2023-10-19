Marc Jacobs Parties At Submercer With Debbie Harry, Artizia’s Power Lunch, Ring Concierge Celebrates 10 Years, Plus! The Latest From Grover Rad In LA…

Marc Jacobs toasts to reopened Soho store with a major bash

To fête the reopening of his brand’s Soho flagship, Marc Jacobs wasn’t going to just put on any old store party. Rather, the designer did things properly, with an underground bash at The Mercer Hotel’s Sartiano’s and Submercer with an almost-festival worthy bill of performances from Debbie Harry and ShyGirl and DJ sets throughout the night by No Vacancy Inn, Pedro Cavalieri, Mona Matsuoka, and DJ Pelvis. ICYMI—and how could you, with the vibrant yellow Marc Jacobs monogram staring back at you—the nearby Prince Street store flung its doors open again on September 19. Seeing as he’s called the neighborhood his playground for two decades, Jacobs was fittingly trusted to ring in the new era at Submercer (the Mercer Hotel’s private lounge reimagined by Scott Sartiano and the BOND Hospitality team) too. Joining in the fun were Helena Christensen, Jenna Lyons, June Ambrose, Kelela, Lil Uzi Vert, Prabal Gurung, Tina Leung, Tommy Dorfman, CT Hedden, and Ubah Hassan, among many others.

Images: BFA/Getty

Aritzia hosted its first Power Lunch, at Angie Mar’s Le B

If any brand knows the power of women coming together, it’s Aritzia. The proof is in the numbers: the company’s workforce is 85% women. CEO Jennifer Wong was in town from Canada to raise a glass to that, and then some, giving attendees at the brand’s inaugural Power Lunch a little insight into her staggering 36-year journey at the company; from an employee at the third-ever store to climbing the ladder all the way to the role of chief executive. The gathering took place at powerhouse Chef Angie Mar’s newly-opened eatery Le B—right next door to the former Beatrice Inn. Taking their seats among the plush navy velvet banquettes and marveling at the dining room’s Picasso, guests enjoyed the almost bygone concept of a leisurely lunch and traded career stories over a martini or Aperol Spritz or two (it’s happy hour somewhere, after all…). The event welcomed powerhouses including Rajni Jacques,, Kate Berry, Kerry Pieri, Sarah Slutsky, Jilly Hendrix, Estelle Bailey-Babenzien, Deja Foxx, and many more…..all wearing polished pieces by Aritzia, of course.

Ring Concierge celebrates its 10-year anniversary

Bon anniversaire, Ring Concierge! CEO and founder Nicole Wegman was the toast of the town at a pretty dinner hosted on the terrace of Avra at Aman New York on Wednesday evening. The jewelry maven was joined by many of the city’s most stylish names across media, TV, and fashion, who all tipped their hat to a decade of the brand, which has become the millennial woman’s go-to when it comes to both self-gifting or finding the perfect engagement ring. Among those who joined for the milestone were Brooks Nader, Mary Leest, Jessica Wang, Zanna Roberts Rassi, Emira D’Spain, Lameka Fox, Brynn Whitfield, Sai De Silva, Dorothy Wang, and Ezra William.

Images: BFA

Grover Rad reveals Collection 004 over dinner

Lizzie Grover Rad, Casey Fremont, and Tania Sarin co-hosted an intimate gathering to unveil LA-based brand Grover Rad’s fourth thought-provoking output, Collection 004: Corporate Corruption—Deal with the Devil. This time around, the namesake designer explores power, gender bias, and greed through a take on Little Red Riding Hood. Joining the trio to hear more about the impetus for the latest launch over a catered dinner at a private LA residence were Liv Perez, Jen Azoulay, Maxwell Osborne, Gab Waller, Nyakio Grieco, Noora Raj Brown, Camilla Marcus, Claire Khodara, Amanda Alagem, Rocky Xu, Alyssa Coscarelli, Angela Fink, CeCe Vu, Dana Boulos, Chazz Inniss, Nausheen Shah, and Victoria De la Fuentes Ayers—many of whom were dressed by the brand for the occasion.

Images: BFA

