Marina Larroude & Jennifer Fisher On Their Perfect New Collab, Female Power, And F*** You Energy

These boots were made for walkin’—and then some. Leave it to two power houses, Marina Larroude and Jennifer Fisher, to put their heads together to create the perfect, just slouchy enough over the knee heeled leather boot. After all, spearheading their respective footwear and jewelry brands while being moms and busy city slickers, the longtime friends will only create and rely on the type of products that fit seamlessly into a fast-paced, fashionable life. Officially available now—ps. they have already been spotted on Rachel Bilson!—we called the duo up to get the low down on the collab, and to hear what’s hot and not for 2023!

How did you first meet?

Marina: I first met Jennifer many, many years ago when I was an editor—I used to come to see her and her beautiful jewelry collection, and our friendship developed from there.

What was your first impression of the other?

Jennifer: Marina is kind, soft spoken, and utterly chic.

Marina: I have always been impressed by Jen’s talent, drive, and unique point of view. And of course, her natural personal style!

You’re both killing it in the market in your respective categories, how does that feel?

Marina: Thank you! I don’t take it for granted for a second. It has been so rewarding to see customers throughout the world wearing Larroudé, and having clients coming back for more.

Jennifer: Hard work pays off and that is a great feeling. As two working mothers, we share a strong work ethic which is why this collaboration felt natural too.

On that note, what would you tell your younger self starting out about trusting the process?

Marina: Enjoy the ride. I’ve always been very hard working, but also very anxious to make it to the next step— that constant growth mentality. I really enjoyed my years as an editor and retailer, but if I could start over, I would be less harsh on myself and more content with the growing process.

Jennifer: If something goes wrong, that normally means it wasn’t meant to be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JENNIFER FISHER (@jenniferfisherjewelry)

So, tell us about the collab! How long was it in the works?

Marina: We started brainstorming during the summer and there was synergy from the start. Right from the beginning, we aligned on our vision and put our first samples into production. It was a very seamless process. We both knew the type of product we wanted to put out there and we couldn’t be happier with the results—both fierce and functional, this is Larroudé’s sexiest boot yet. I know this will be a wardrobe staple for many years to come.

Jennifer: I have always been a slouchy boot girl and collected boots, the same way I have collected denim. Throughout the years, I was never able to find the perfect boot. One that would fit my wide calves and was able fold and slouch. I wanted one pair of boots that was versatile in the sense that you could wear them multiple ways. I was so sick of stiletto heels constantly getting stuck in grates while walking the streets of NYC. We designed a wider heel and wrapped it in leather because I don’t like seeing the interior sole of a shoe.

What element of these boots speak to each of your tastes and styles?

Marina: Jen is a denim woman, she wears boots daily over her pants and she has such a fierce style. I, on the other hand, love an OTK boot so I can style them with dresses and skirts all winter long. We both have different styles but this style of boot absolutely suits both.

Jennifer: For day, I wear the boots slouchy and at night I pull them up over my knees. The Larroudé x Jennifer Fisher boot is a shoe that can be styled different ways and worn from day to night. It’s really the perfect boot!

What have been some 2022 highlights?

Marina: So many! It’s been a phenomenal year, and only our second year in business. We’ve launched seven collaborations with incredible brand partners, six collections, and started distribution to some incredible retailers, such as Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, Saks, Joyce HongKong, and more. Additionally, we have dressed some incredible women, launched an app, expanded our team, and opened our first office space in NYC. We are also building a factory in Brazil that is set to open in the New Year. It has been busy!

Jennifer: My Soho store opening was a huge moment for my brand. Once it finally opened, we were shocked by the amount of foot traffic and new clientele. It was a long time coming, and a full circle moment as I started the business in Soho 17 years ago.

How are you each styling your boots for a) day and b) night?

Marina: I love knit dresses and a-line skirts and sweaters for a daytime look. For evening, I love a body con dress paired with the boot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Larroudé (@larroude)

What style stars/celebs/tastemakers have you been personally obsessed with this year?

Marina: I look both to women like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, as well as the women I see every day on Instagram wearing Larroudé in their own way.

Jennifer: Christine Centenera. She is the chicest.

What females in business/fashion do you look to when you need a motivational boost?

Marina: So many! Jen inspires me, as does Emma Grede, Michelle Obama, Gwyneth Paltrow, and so many more. I am inspired by multi-hyphenated women who are shaping how women are seen in the workplace and in their personal lives, while remaining gracious.

Jennifer: Susan Plagemann, previous publisher at Vogue and current President of WME Fashion, and Alison Loehnis, president of Net-a-Porter, who is also one of my best friends.

What are your plans for the holidays?

Marina: We are spending a week in Arizona with the kids, hiking, enjoying nature, visiting National Parks, doing barbecue, s’mores, recharging for the year ahead.

Jennifer: My husband and I are taking our kids to Paris for with our best family friends for Christmas. It’s my kids’ first time in Europe and I am really excited to show them one of favorite cities.

What energy are you taking into 2023, and what’s one thing you’re leaving behind?

Marina: I’m working on my anxiety and trying to enjoy the moment more. That’s my life goal. Hope I can get better at it in 2023!

Jennifer: I am taking in some big F*** You energy into 2023 and leaving behind any and all of those old insecurities about myself, others, how I’m perceived, and any of that stuff.

Plus! Larroude celebrated its second anniversary in NYC last night, in suitable style at Upper East Side watering hole Keys & Heels—a speakeasy style bar that looks like a shoe repair shop.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.