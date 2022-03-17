Daily News: Missoni’s New Creative Director, Alexa Chung Shutters Label, Jonathan Anderson’s First Foray Into Costume Design, Walmart’s Dupe For THAT Miu Miu Skirt, And More

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Givenchy/Burberry alum Filippo Grazioli named new creative director at Missoni

Filippo Grazioli has landed the top role at Missoni. The designer, whose impressive resume includes stints at Burberry, Resume, Hermès, and Martin Margiela, is set to take over from interim creative director Alberto Caliri and will present his first offering in September 2022. Livio Proli, CEO of the 69-year-old Italian luxury knitwear brand famed for its zig-zag patterns, said that Grazioli will inject the label with a youthful sensibility. Grazioli added: “I am grateful for the opportunity I have been given, and the possibility to shape my experience further in a new vision that maintains the joyfulness, freshness, sense of color, and positivity that are the core qualities of Missoni.” According to a release, Caliri, who replaced Angela Missoni after her 24 years with the brand, will stay on board to oversee the house’s homeware collection and the newly-relaunched Missoni Sport. Bonne chance!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FILIPPO GRAZIOLI 🧿 (@filippograzioli)

Alexa Chung is closing her namesake brand

Perennial style muse Alexa Chung has made the difficult decision to shutter her namesake line. The Brit shared the news to her 5 million followers on Instagram today, revealing that she has been “gradually winding down operations” at the brand, which she founded in 2017, quietly over the last few months. A regular on the London Fashion Week calendar, Chung called the company the chance to “create her dream wardrobe” and a “rewarding” experience, although she adds that “the last couple of years have been challenging for small independent businesses and ours is no exception.” It was reported in December 2020 that the company had faces losses of $3 million, and despite cash injections from shareholders, the forecast for the fashion company remained bleak. “The decision to close was not taken lightly, not least because I am so grateful for the passion and creativity the team at ALEXACHUNG brought with them every day and the faith everyone involved had in this [endeavour.] I am so proud of the company we became,” Chung wrote. We look forward to seeing her next move!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexa Chung (@alexachung)

Jonathan Anderson named costume designer for new Zendaya movie Challengers

Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson is adding another string to his bow. The acclaimed talent is set to become costume designer on Luca Guadagnino’s new tennis movie, Challengers, which stars Zendaya, regular Loewe face Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist. It marks the designer’s first on-screen project. Writing on Instagram, Anderson called the opportunity to collaborate with his “dear friend” Guadagnino a “dream.” The movie will hit theaters in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Anderson (@jonathan.anderson)

Zara launch new Meisel-lensed campaign, starring Jessica Stam and more

Say hello to the divine new Zara Studio collection, featuring a notable campaign full of runway regulars such as Jessica Stam, Quinn Mora, Rianne Van Rompaey, Lina Zhang, Marie Sophie Wilson, Tess McMillan, Amar Akway, and Georgia Palmer. Shot by Steven Meisel and styled by Karl Templer, the ads capture the season’s must-haves (embroidered lace and paisley dresses, ’70s-esque flared trousers, Victorian-inspired romantic blouses, and a particularly tempting off white lazer cut leather blazer as modeled to perfection by Van Rompaey) in a high fashion editorial that’s quietly whispering, ‘add to cart.’ See it for yourself here.

Walmart takes a stab at the skirt of the season

Oh boy! The omnipresent Miu Miu Spring Summer ’22 belt-meets-skirt became viral enough to warrant its own Instagram account, and now even Walmart has a dupe. The former, which hit the runway during the brand’s Spring Summer ’22 show last season, has graced countless covers (think: Nicole Kidman on Vanity Fair, Kiernan Shipka on InStyle, Paloma Elsesser on i-D), has been seen on countless stars (Emily Ratajkowski, Zendaya, Anna Della Russo, Lara Stone, and Saweetie to name a few), and by Hailey Bieber in the brand’s glossy campaign. Its influence is being felt far and wide too, particularly among Gen Z, as Depop reports that searches for ‘Micro Mini Skirts’ on their platform are up 23%. Fortune favors the brave!

Even Walmart sells a Miu Miu mini now…?! (It's $22.) pic.twitter.com/MLGXXzh8fq — Faran Krentcil (@FaranKrentcil) March 17, 2022

Stefano Tonchi and Michael J Berman launch new glossy, Palmer

Stefano Tonchi has revealed his latest endeavor. The industry veteran has teamed up with George co-founder Michael J Berman on a new luxury print publication which will focus on local enclaves around the country. Tonchi, who will serve as editorial director, and Berman have first set their sights on Palm Beach, and intend to take the title on the proverbial road to the likes of Aspen, Montecito, and Austin in the future. The first edition of Palmer, edited by Maura Egan with art direction by Shawn Carney, will bring the intended point of view—local intel meets global context—to the fore and a digital presence is set to follow later this year.

Residencia PATRÓN pops up in NYC next weekend

Next weekend, March 25-26, PATRÓN Tequila is giving New Yorkers a respite from the metropolis by transporting them to Mexico—even if just for a few hours. Located at Studio 525 (525 W 24th Street), Residencia PATRÓN is a two-day immersive pop-up destination that brings together handcrafted tequila, delectable cuisine, and goods from Mexican artisans, designersm inventors, and creators for a special taste of what’s new and notable on the Mexican culture, hospitality, fashion, and luxury lifestyle scene. The residency (created in collaboration with Fabiola Zamora and Danaé Salazar, co-founders and editorial directors of Mexico’s Revista 192) is bookable now on Tock.com via hourly time slots. See you there!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrón Tequila (@patron)

