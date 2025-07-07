Shoshanna Gruss Chats Summer Style And Her Fave Spots Out East!

Perfect party dresses and timeless feminine vibes are designer Shoshanna Gruss’ namesake brand’s signatures—for good reason! Gruss talks us through her beloved classics, latest style obsessions, and where we’ll find her out East this summer.

What’s the story behind your latest pieces?

This summer’s collection is full of the signature prints our customer knows us for—lots of bold, saturated color, and some fun new silhouettes we’re excited to introduce, alongside the iconic styles that people keep coming back for. It’s that balance of fresh and familiar that makes it feel so right for the season. The creative process for each collection starts long before we’re in design meetings; it’s always kind of running in the background. Inspiration usually isn’t one big moment; it’s more a collection of little sparks. I might spot an old magazine ad with an unexpected color combo, or come across a piece of art that sticks with me. I build from there, starting with color and print. I gravitate toward certain things again and again. I know what I love!

Any personal faves in the summer collection?

I’m especially excited to wear the Midnight Leo. It’s such a standout piece for events, in the perfect tone of peach that’s so flattering and fresh, and the bow detailing adds a feminine touch. It strikes the balance of polished but still playful, which is exactly what I want in a summer dress.

What’s happening swim-wise this season?

I’ve always believed great fit transcends trend. We’ve never chased fleeting silhouettes or cuts; our customers know they can count on us for pieces that feel as good as they look! This season, I’m especially excited about our cinched bandeau one-piece—a flattening, fun take on a classic style. And our timeless halter continues to be a collection staple. We’re also having a lot of fun with bold, playful prints and beaded details and trims.

What’s a 2025 fashion trend you’re so here for and why?

I’m into the ultrasoft wide-leg jeans…so comfortable and chic. Rag & Bone and MOTHER both make great styles. They pair with our boho Shoshanna tops perfectly!

How about a recent trend you’ll be happy to see disappear?

What’s going on with these stuffed animals people are hanging off their bags? Very confusing to me. I love whimsy, but this feels odd.

Which Shoshanna pieces do you wear all the time?

I live in our swimwear, cover-ups, and easy day dresses. I’m all about pieces that make getting dressed effortless but still feel put together. Our cinched one-pieces are a favorite—especially new prints this season—and pair so well with our umbrella mini dress for a quick outfit change. When I’m running around town or headed to lunch, I keep reaching for the Highland dress. It’s the perfect midi—lightweight, easy to wear, and the floral print just feels like summer.

Where are you shopping and eating Out East this summer?

I’m so excited about the new Blue&Cream in Sag Harbor, and Joey Wölffer has a summer pop-up shop at my favorite, Sage and Madison! I’m also excited about BonBon, the Swedish candy shop opening in Sag, and my family and I count the days until our favorite ice cream, Big Olaf, opens for the summer. Sen and La Fondita are my perennial favorites. Also love Léon 1909 on Shelter Island for a chic, grown-up spot, as well as El Taco Ole in Montauk, after a long day of surfing.

What’s on tap for Fall and Winter?

Rich, beautiful, autumnal tones that feel warm and elevated, and define the season, and incredible textures, too; luxurious knits, soft suedes, and mixed-media dresses that are flattering and easy to wear but always feel special. We’re also leaning into eveningwear with lots of metallics and sparkle.

