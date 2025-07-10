Revelry’s Purvi Padia Shares The Story Behind Her Home Decor Brand And Top Hosting Tips!

Designer Purvi Padia knows home is where the heart is, which is a core theme for her Revelry brand. The Daily Summer caught up with the chic entrepreneur to learn all about her latest collection—and picked up some summer hosting tips, too!

What sparked your interest in home décor and design?

I started off in the beauty and fashion worlds, and part of my role became creating these spaces that were reflective of whatever designer we were working with. I quickly found out that was my true passion. After I did that for a bit, I got my degree in interior design from Parsons, and I started my interior design firm. When I would go to select tableware, I found that there was a real gap in the market. There were high-end, quality, beautiful brands, or there were more mass-produced, one-off brands that would have just china, glassware, or textiles. There wasn’t a single brand that encompassed all of it—that had a real design language, felt custom and curated, and offered a breadth of selection, that you could go to as a one-stop shop. I found that there was this opening in the market.

Revelry is such a unique name. How did you come up with it?

Both of my children have “R” names, and I wanted a word that started with R because I felt this was also like my baby when I started to dream it up. I went back and forth on a few different names. I wanted it to be a word that elicited the idea of joy, and a little bit of a mess.

That’s a fab concept! How does your brand reflect those ideas?

Something that’s super important to me in the way I host, and in the way that I live, is that I don’t subscribe to the idea of perfection. I think that the most interesting interiors, the most interesting tabletops, and the most interesting parties are a mix of the undone and the polished.

What do you love most about hosting events at home?

There’s all that talk about love languages, and my love language is hosting! That’s how I show love—inviting people into my home and sharing this personal piece of my heart with them.

What are some of your least favorite elements of hosting?

There isn’t anything I don’t love about hosting! When I first started hosting, it felt like so much work, and that was part of why I started to lean into this idea of Revelry. Over the years, I wanted to figure out a way to make the hosting not ever feel like work. To me, hosting means feeling like part of the party, once you take that work element out of it.

Tell us about Revelry’s new Spring/Summer 2025 collection. What inspired the new line?

In the Spring/Summer collection, we’ve taken a few more design liberties. We’ve pushed the envelope a bit, and it still is so palatable and versatile, whether you’re more of a traditionalist, a modernist, or wherever you might land. We wanted to focus on statement pieces, so the Spring/Summer collection is all about having one or two standout things that are going to take your tabletop or coffee table or your bookshelf or entry table to the next level.

What’s an essential piece of home décor that everyone should own?

I go back to this idea of making things feel authentic. I don’t want to use the word “casual,” because that’s not always the sensibility you want, but something that feels like it’s okay to have a good time here. My take on that is a rumpled textile, and the reason I wanted it to be rumpled is because I feel that that puts people at ease. It’s the element that makes it feel a little more joyful, a little more chaotic, a little bit more like it’s okay to have a good time here.

Do you prefer hosting events with specific themes?

I don’t know that I would say a theme. It’s helpful sometimes to focus on one or two things. If you have a theme, you have something to build off of. But oftentimes, we all do things that are a creative collaboration of a bunch of different things I had in mind. If you’re starting out hosting, or feeling stuck on how to host, it’s great to start with a theme. It immediately gives you some direction.

Your Spring/Summer collection just came out, but are there any hints you can share on what you’re working on next?

I’m excited about Fall. We started to push the envelope a bit with the Spring/Summer collection, and the response has been positive. It was encouraging that the Revelry customer, and the clientele as a whole, are ready and open to things that feel a little more designed and have a real design standpoint. Some of the new things we have coming out for Fall are cheeky and have some of our signatures, but taken to the next level, thanks to cool silhouettes that are unexpected.

What are some similarities between working in fashion and home décor, and how did those inform your career pivot?

Fashion, home décor, and home design are so closely aligned. When we think about fashion, we think about proportion, silhouette, and texture, and those are all things that are important in home design. I would argue they’re maybe more important in home design when you’re working on such a larger scale than a body. That’s what has given me a different take on interiors than a lot of people who do interiors and home décor.

Do you have any go-to outfits you tend to wear when you’re hosting an event at your home, or attending an event at somebody else’s home?

I don’t know that I have one go-to outfit. I’m someone who doesn’t subscribe to the idea of doing what’s “in fashion.” The most interesting looks and the most stylish people are ones who could be a little fluid and create looks that are a little different from what everyone has.

Do your outfits vary based on events you attend?

It depends on the event, whether it’s a professional event, a creative event, or a daytime event. I always love an open neck [collar]. That’s something that I will always be drawn to.

What’s the best piece of hosting advice that somebody has given you?

The best piece of advice that someone has given me—which I think applies to everything in life—is that for anything to be successful, it has to be authentic. In all my different endeavors, I rely on authenticity. People can see through you if you’re not authentic.

Authenticity seems quite important to you!

When I’m creating designs, I’m trying to be introspective and reflective of what speaks to me, versus trying to figure out what might resonate with other people. When I’m hosting, I’m leaning on my own thoughts and ideas on what I think works. Authenticity is the key to success.

